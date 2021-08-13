Interfaith Voices: See with fresh eyes and an open heart

I did not come to Christianity easily. My many identities kept me out of formal houses of worship because I was afraid to go into them. As a member of the LGBT community and a devout feminist, I was under the impression that the Christian church would reject someone like me. My oldest daughter was the one who kept asking if we could go to church. Week after week I would tell her no. Having grown up in Utah, I had a complicated relationship with religion and I struggled with the idea that I could find a church that would love me for all my complexities and “sins”.
A friend of mine had been raised in the Episcopal tradition and so I asked him for some guidance. He called around to some different churches here in the Willamette Valley and was pleased to report that he had found me the perfect church, the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Corvallis. It was liberal enough for me and traditional enough for my husband. And so we went, the community was so beautifully welcoming, and no one was more shocked than me that we stayed.
When God is an actual refuge, there is an opening that takes place in your heart. When church is an actual sanctuary, there is a trust that builds in your soul. When we live in community and have hope for the future, we are able to love as Christ loves.
What I have learned from this spiritual journey is complex and yet simple. If God is love, and we are made in God’s image, then we are love. We are love. So simple, and yet, when things get difficult in our communities we do not react with love, we react with venom and anger. We lash out and attack our differences, rarely ever seeing our similarities. As Christians, we have a theological imperative to recognize real barriers and obstacles to inclusive, inspired worship for all the people in our community.
Today, we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic. It is not just a pandemic of disease. We are in a pandemic of not seeing how we are bound together. We are in a pandemic of not believing in the mysticism that surrounds us. We are in a pandemic of disbelief and mistrust of those we do not know. God dwells in us, calming the storm and asking us to be fiercely kind. We would do well to remember to love thy neighbor as thyself in the midst of this terrible storm.
At times like these I find myself going into deep discernment about what part I want to play in our community. I ask myself what it means to be Christ- centered. It means to be compassionate toward myself and others. It means to love and be loved. It means to recognize that we are intertwined and interconnected. We are all part of the whole. It means to find joy in the littlest things, calm your heart, and have more faith.
Not everyone is expected to join us at the table and yet all are invited. Today, I invite you to think about the part you play in your community and to dissolve your limitations and see beyond your world view. See your community with fresh eyes and an open heart. Look around and bear witness to the way the web of life connects you to those who live around you. You may not know your neighbors, yet they are there. Live your life not in isolation, but as part of the whole.
Melissa Bird is a lay preacher at the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Corvallis. Her company, Natural Born Rebel, helps women harness the power of their intuition to make a difference in their lives and communities. She is a wife to a marine biologist and a mother of three children. You can see her preach Sunday at the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services at Good Samaritan Episcopal.