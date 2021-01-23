Interfaith Voices: Seeking ways to refresh, gladden my spirit

During this months-long pandemic, I have found a moment now and then to reflect. I do not mean at all to negate the suffering everywhere, the financial and emotional burdens overwhelming so many because of shuttered workplaces, vanished jobs, missed rent or mortgage payments, threatening homelessness. It would be insensitive to ignore the suffering and only to praise the small joys of solitude. We are immersed in sadness and loss.
The writers in this space have offered many examples of coping, and this essay is another. Two phrases throughout my life have helped me cope with all that I cannot control.
The first is this: “They also serve who only stand and wait.” This is the final line of John Milton’s sonnet on his blindness (Sonnet #19). I often said this to myself when I lived in an Asian country where I was illiterate, unable to read or understand more than a handful of words in the language. I shopped using gestures and sketching crude images of what I needed: a carrot, a curtain hook, a shelf for my tiny bathroom. And I spent a lot of time waiting.
These days I also wait — for a COVID vaccine, to travel to visit my family, and for gatherings to be safe again.
The newly blind Milton wrote of his own waiting as a new way to serve God. In our collective waiting, we serve God and each other: we keep each other safe, we mask up when we go out, and we stay home, alone, away from those we love.
The second phrase is an admonition to myself: “I will not dwell on the unpleasant things of life.” Here is the Baha’i prayer in which it appears:
“O God! Refresh and gladden my spirit. Purify my heart. Illumine my powers. I lay all my affairs in Thy hand. Thou art my Guide and my Refuge. I will no longer be sorrowful and grieved; I will be a happy and joyful being. O God! I will no longer be full of anxiety, nor will I let trouble harass me. I will not dwell on the unpleasant things of life.
“O God! Thou art more friend to me than I am to myself. I dedicate myself to Thee, O Lord.”
Notice that the writer did not say “I will not think about the unpleasant things of life.” So, I think about them — to avoid thinking is hopeless — let the thoughts appear, imagine them floating away, and then create a new thought. I struggle to keep from descending into a gloom that matches our national despair. So, I must monitor what I read, listen to, watch — how I spend my time. I gaze out the window, see the sun glint off raindrops, watch Monty Python, skim a book of cartoons. And I knit.
I can take apart and reknit a garment over and over, perfectly happy in the process. One writer called knitting “meditation with a little bit of equipment.” If you haven’t yet tried this wonky way to meditate, many books and online tutorials are out there (for example, knttinghelp.com). I am currently knitting a warm pair of bed socks from Merino wool yarn leftover from a shawl, and I have a recipient in mind who I hope will wear them and remember me. I think of her with every stitch and so I’m less lonely — I feel her presence. Thus, knitting refreshes and gladdens my spirit, takes me completely away from the unpleasant things of life, and makes the waiting almost joyous.
Sandra J. Bean earned a doctorate in public health from Oregon State University. She served at the Bahá’í World Centre in Haifa, Israel, and, before moving to Corvallis for her studies, worked as a health communications specialist for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She became a Bahá’í in 1971. She is co-organizer of virtual book club discussion groups focused on racial justice.