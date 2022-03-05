Interfaith Voices: Self-care as spiritual practice

As a therapist, the topic of self-care comes up a lot for me.

Normally, the conversation starts with things such as regular meals, hot baths, outdoor hikes and the like. While those things are certainly important and can be part of self-care, they do not represent the full extent of what self-care can be, and are, in my view, the low-hanging fruit.

In my opinion some of the richest, most nourishing acts of self-care are found within spiritual practice. At its root, before the overlay of theology or religion, spiritual practice is about taking time to nurture connection — with oneself, the natural world and whatever else one may choose (e.g., spirit, God, one’s ancestors, etc.).

So what might this look like?

For different cultures, faiths and traditions, it can manifest in different ways. That said, there are some similarities: Most religions have practices built on meditation, prayer and contemplation. Whether they’re performed in a formal group setting or as a solo practice, these are the practices that I, personally, find the most rejuvenating.

I started down this road more than 20 years ago with meditation. My practice slowly grew over the years, supported by my connection with a local sangha (a group of Buddhist practitioners). As time passed, I discovered the gifts of investing myself in this way, and this led to an organic, incremental deepening.

As part of that deepening, I have taken part in a number of silent meditation retreats over the years. But when the pandemic hit, that option — like everything else — went virtual. This transition encouraged me to consider new ways of doing things. As a result, I tried a few personal retreat days on my own and found them to my liking.

The solitude, the quiet, the spaciousness that came from cordoning off time for myself was so nourishing. And it was relatively easy because I didn’t have to coordinate my schedule with anyone else’s, or fit into a predetermined structure.

When I heard that Gandhi took one day of silence each week, the idea beckoned and I decided to try it for myself. Those first few Saturdays felt a bit uncomfortable. There was so much to do that it seemed wasteful and unproductive. I would look at my phone and have the compulsion to listen to a podcast, read the news or make a phone call.

But as the weeks passed and I gently but firmly held the boundary, I started looking forward to the peace and spaciousness of the day. Over the months, it has become an island of respite in an otherwise overstimulating and frenetic world.

What’s more, the peace from the island follows me throughout the week. I have more clarity, more patience and more insight. And as is true with other acts of self-care, the benefits ripple out in subtle and not-so-subtle ways.

Of course, not everyone wants to or can take a day for silence. Spiritual practice isn’t a one-size-fits-all; it’s as individual as we are and changes as our lives change. Some people will have time for only 10 minutes of meditation a day. Others may say a prayer before dinner or bedtime.

The important thing is to tune in to the extraordinary compass within, notice what is nurturing and move in that direction while understanding that spiritual practice is an ever-evolving process of discovery, a journey in and of itself.

It’s not about doing it right, comparing oneself to another, or being rigid or hard on oneself. Rather, it is about feeling one’s way, moving forward as one is able and creating space to listen for the echo from deep within.

Heather Krimsly is a co-founder of Buddhists Responding, a local ecumenical group of Buddhist practitioners working to address suffering and injustice in social, political and environmental contexts.

