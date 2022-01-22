Interfaith Voices: Shamans have been around since the dawn of humanity

Shamans, in one form or another, have been around since the dawn of humanity, dealing with the physical, psychological and spiritual needs of indigenous peoples everywhere.

Since everyone has indigenous roots if you look far enough back, we are all beneficiaries of Shamanism. It is well said that there are no fools in the indigenous world, for they are soon eaten alive.

In recent times, Shamanism has reached the attention of the mainstream media to at least some extent, yet is rarely given the status of being a religion. Painting one’s body, wearing skins and horns, and shouting inanities is not in any way a fair or accurate depiction of a Shaman. Shamans are a rainbow of humanity with the common feature of having gone within to find the truth and freedom the world outside cannot confer.

Authentic Shamans have their feet firmly planted in the Loving Earth while their heads drift among the stars. Shamans have been showing what human potential really is, all the while helping those who are ready to heal and understand. This is because the true faith of the Shaman is in their personal connection to Spirit and the awareness of the Oneness of All in our common connections to Spirit.

There are many names for God, some unspeakable, all insufficient, yet Love is my favorite. So I ask myself, what is the most loving information I can convey to my community of readers from Shamanism at this time?

And it is this: We are continuous beings. We pass through life after life in an endless string, forgetting our past, being foggy about the future, not remembering what it is like between lives, what our intentions were for this life… so we get bogged down in endless fantasies of Death fear.

It may sound astounding, yet Shamans actually accept that we are continuous beings and so begin to recall who we really are, what we have done and, most importantly, what we came here to do. Shaman’s main personal practice is to clear one’s link to Spirit and by allowing time to do that, these recollections arise.

Shamans see that words and talk can only help understanding a significant yet small step. A larger step occurs when one performs a practice, and then it is best when the body internalizes it.

Simply sweeping the air in front of your solar plexus will start to cleanse and activate your own connection to Spirit. Try it a few times, intending to feel a connecting fiber, a sort of umbilical that attaches to the Universe out there somewhere.

The Divine is something we can access at will. Rather than letting your mind run over worries, like when you lie awake trying to fall asleep, instead, let go to have fantasies of what you really want to do or be or just discover what awaits in your imagination if only you would give it play.

Shamans consciously undergo personal transformation. That is to say, Shamans are aware of the process by which self-transformation occurs and how it is analogous the societal and cultural transformations. Shamans see how there is a sudden collapse of internal systems and there is a strong tendency to arrive at a new configuration. This is similar to how a caterpillar enters its cocoon and transfigures itself into a beautiful moth.

Did you expect a butterfly? A great Shamanic teacher, Sandra Ingerman, says that for this time, we need to simply radiate our Love everywhere without discrimination, allowing our Light and Love to reach wherever it is needed most. May it be so.

Will Bradley is a Corvallis native happily living in Albany, a Shamanic practitioner, an Army veteran, a retired atmospheric scientist, a father and grandfather, and a consultant at Transformationaltools.com.

