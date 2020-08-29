Interfaith Voices: Solving the root issue

As this article was being posted, the Portland area was experiencing its 93rd night of protests. Despite media depictions, the city is not on fire. Still, the air is often tense and live ammo was recently being fired downtown. In such situations, what is a Buddhist to do?
While not all Buddhists are exemplary peacekeepers in reality, the majority of Buddhist literature supports an ideal of non-violence on the part of the practitioner. This is true for both monastics and lay people. Though perhaps not as explicitly stated, it would be reasonable to interpret this ideal as also applying to situations in which violence is done on your behalf, so long as you’ve opted to support the individuals involved.
In response, it is often said to me that you can’t control the actions of others, only influence them, and thus the ripening of one’s karma is only affected by one’s personal decision to engage in wholesome or unwholesome conduct. This is important, because this separation allows for more nuanced decision making in situations like the one unfolding nightly in Portland.
It is therefore possible to both participate in protests on behalf of certain causes that trend toward compassionate outcomes and shy away from certain methods of agitation used by young revolutionaries and their detractors while staying on the path of ‘right conduct’.
Many articles have been written in the last few months detailing how one can do this, such as acting by acting as a medic and providing support to those affected by tear gas and other methods of suppression employed by the police, but staying away from the front lines where most of the aggression may be centered. In this way, one can support the cause, while not necessarily supporting anyone else’s actions should things go awry.
Such tactics may seem like a cop-out, as it can be argued that not everyone has the privilege required to remain peaceful, especially those who have violence directed at them with regularity regardless of their own actions. Or that violence is necessary to achieve long-lasting change, which also has historical evidence in its favor. But aside from the actions of some contemporary Buddhist groups, Buddhist literature also has precedent for providing this type of support while simultaneously working to solve the root issue.
In the Cakkavattisihananda Sutta, contained within the Digha Nikaya of the Buddhist Pali Canon, it is said that a king inherited a prosperous kingdom. But unlike the six kings before him, this one ruled as he pleased, instead of according to Buddhist principles. Though he guarded his kingdom well, he did not provide food for the poor, leading to much dissatisfaction and theft among the people.
One thief was caught and rather than execute him, the king gave him enough food for him and his family to last their whole lives. Others heard this and began to steal so they too would be rewarded. More and more thieves came. Finally, to put a stop to the droves of poor, a man was executed for his crime. And the people took up arms, also executing those who stole from them. The escalation of violence continued. Finally, the kingdom was plunged into chaos, all stemming from the decision of the single greedy king.
The Buddha was practical. He saw these events and his simple advice was thus: to the people, “persevere in wholesome actions,” and to the king, “provide for the poor.” In other words, do not waste time pulling weeds and casting blame, for you will only exacerbate the situation. Solve the root issue, and peace will reign in the kingdom once more.
Scott Harrington is a Corvallis resident who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies from Oregon State University. His studies included spending a term studying Buddhist philosophy in both China and Nepal.
