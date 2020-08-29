Interfaith Voices: Solving the root issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As this article was being posted, the Portland area was experiencing its 93rd night of protests. Despite media depictions, the city is not on fire. Still, the air is often tense and live ammo was recently being fired downtown. In such situations, what is a Buddhist to do?

While not all Buddhists are exemplary peacekeepers in reality, the majority of Buddhist literature supports an ideal of non-violence on the part of the practitioner. This is true for both monastics and lay people. Though perhaps not as explicitly stated, it would be reasonable to interpret this ideal as also applying to situations in which violence is done on your behalf, so long as you’ve opted to support the individuals involved.

In response, it is often said to me that you can’t control the actions of others, only influence them, and thus the ripening of one’s karma is only affected by one’s personal decision to engage in wholesome or unwholesome conduct. This is important, because this separation allows for more nuanced decision making in situations like the one unfolding nightly in Portland.

It is therefore possible to both participate in protests on behalf of certain causes that trend toward compassionate outcomes and shy away from certain methods of agitation used by young revolutionaries and their detractors while staying on the path of ‘right conduct’.