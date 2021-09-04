Interfaith Voices: Sometimes tragedy can lead to growth

One of the most disturbing features of our lives is how much of it is beyond our control. If one major elemental change occurred, our lives would be altered entirely. Perhaps we would stay in bed each morning had we believed everything that could possibly go wrong. Uncertainty is very real, intimidating, and adds gloom to our very existence. It frightens the masses and plays an essential role in society’s political, individual, and spiritual well-being.

When thoughts of this kind permeate our intellect and very soul, they can cause us to reduce ourselves to mere nothingness. When we view uncontrollable circumstances as an indication that nothing is well, the very definition of our hope, as humans, we eventually succumb to feelings of vulnerability and desperateness which then impacts all features of life. We then ask, “God, hardship after hardship, where is your promise for ease?”