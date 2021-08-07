Interfaith Voices : The gifts of my childhood

At age 10, I longed for a particular doll, and told everyone that she was all that I could ever want in the whole wide world. She was chubby, with a bright red mouth and deep brown eyes, and skin the color of warm buttered toast. Her knees and elbows didn’t bend, and her face always gazed straight forward — no technological marvel, just a pretty brown toddler. And she was expensive, so I knew it would be nearly impossible for my folks to buy her for me.
But buy her they did, and placed under the Christmas tree unwrapped, her sparkling brown eyes gazing at me. She was all I had hoped for and I loved her with all my heart. My little sister’s doll was a baby doll, a Betsy-Wetsy, whose silky skin was the color of chocolate milk. So we were two little white Midwestern girls with dolls whose skin color didn’t match our own, nor that of anyone we knew, and who adored our dolls. We learned to love all the shades of skin color and to see in every hue a brother or sister.
When I turned 13, I had outgrown dolls and was a reader — one of those readers who made a tent of her blanket, grabbed a flashlight and read late into the night, hiding from parents who insisted on a proper, early bedtime. That year, my parents gave me a big Time-Life book on the world’s great religions. The text was beyond me, but the captions that accompanied all the gorgeous photos weren’t. Those little descriptions were enough to teach me that the faith of my father and mother strongly resembled the faith of the parents of children from all around the world — whether Buddhist, Muslim, Jew, Zoroastrian, Hindu, an indigenous faith, or something else. I learned that most of these faiths, for example, believed, taught, and recited a form of the Golden Rule I had learned in Methodist Sunday school: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
This was a surprise, and there were even more surprises and similarities that appeared in the book, too many for this short essay. My mind then — not yet ossified into unshakable belief — opened to a new way of thinking, to new possibilities of belief. It became so clear to me that all these faiths were so similar that they had to have one common inspiration. Could there be one religion that recognized that all religions were branches of one tree? That all found their source in one unknowable, all-powerful creator? So when, at age 15, I encountered the Bahá’í Faith, with its central ideas of the oneness of religion, the oneness of God, and the oneness of humanity (remember the dolls), these ideas were already incubating within me.
The Bahá’í writings state, in describing the founders of the world’s religions: “If thou wilt observe with discriminating eyes, thou wilt behold them all . . . soaring in the same heaven, seated upon the same throne, uttering the same speech, and proclaiming the same faith.” This oneness is like family unity: our personal beliefs can wildly diverge, but we relatives share our common lineage and our strong and affectionate family ties. And like the tree, nourishing and supporting the many branches (religions), is that one strong, singular trunk of the tree (God). Oneness is not sameness.
The Bahá’í Faith merged my belief that all religions come from one God with my love for the essential beauty of every hue of humanity’s rainbow, taught to me by a beloved doll.
Sandra J. Bean holds a doctorate in public health from Oregon State University. She served at the Bahá’í World Centre in Haifa, Israel, and, before moving to Corvallis for her studies, worked as a health communications specialist for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She became a Bahá’í in 1971. She is co-organizer of a virtual book club discussion group focused on racial justice.