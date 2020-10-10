Interfaith Voices: The link between religion and voting

“What is the most important action to take in the near future?” That was a question that was raised as the recent Healthy Planet = Healthy People campaign of the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance concluded its Week of Action.

The answer was a resounding, “VOTE!”.

Voting is a natural extension of the principles and values among the many faith organizations. Islamic Relief USA urges to Go Vote. The United Church of Christ recognizes Our Faith, Our Vote. Unitarian Universalists strive to UU the Vote. Eleven Buddhists leaders encourage a Mindful Vote. In the words of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, “Democracy is strongest when everyone participates — and it suffers when citizens are shut out from the democratic process or choose not to engage."

Rather than focusing on a single issue, reflect on the broad range of values held by your faith tradition, consider how these values translate into political issues, determine which candidate’s alignment would best serve these issues, and then affirm those candidates by voting. Deuteronomy 1:13 advises “Choose for each of your tribes individuals who are wise, discerning, and reputable, to be your leaders.”