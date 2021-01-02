Interfaith Voices: The "Star of Bethlehem" ... myth, or history

Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, Magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem saying, “Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we saw His star in the east, and have come to worship Him.”

— Matthew 2:1-2.

And having heard the king (Herod]) they went their way; and lo, the star, which they had seen in the east, went on before them, until it came and stood over where the Child was. And when they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. And they came into the house and saw the Child with Mary His mother; and they fell down and worshiped Him.

— Matthew 2:9-11