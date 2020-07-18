Interfaith voices: The time to act is now

To move these statues is not practicing “cancel culture” – some sort of attempt to erase Junipero Serra from history. This is an effort to set the record somewhat straight - to stop celebrating parts of our history that really should NOT be celebrated – to stop lifting as heroes people who should not be placed on pedestals – literally or figuratively.

Similarly, in other parts of the country, when moving / removing statues of Confederate leaders, or when renaming buildings and streets that have given honor to people who have caused great harm, we are not eliminating them from our history either. We are addressing difficult truths about deeply disturbing parts of that history – often parts we never learned in school. Statues and signs are only symbols, but they are powerful. What happens to them can say a great deal about how we envision our common life.

It is crucial to admit that, while our nation has much to offer the world, white America has benefited and still benefits from slavery, ruthless conquest and many forms of dehumanizing discrimination. Knowing this, owning this truth, can lead all caring people to serious and immediate work, calling for changes in (and sometimes the dismantling of) systems that continue to cause great harm to indigenous people – to people of color – to immigrants – to LGBTQ persons – to religious minorities and to those who live in poverty.