Interfaith Voices: The voices of wisdom in my purse

I've collected quotes for decades. I filed them and forgot them. But, as people around me spoke words of wisdom, I smiled and said, “I have a quote for that ... but I don't remember it. Darn!” Now I carry quotes in my purse, when I say, “I have a quote for that!” I give them away.
My quotes are often political, occasionally humorous, usually thoughtful, hopefully wise, meaningfully spiritual, and usually not well-known. Like Interfaith Voices, they speak to me. When I give them away, they speak again and the message goes deeper. Perhaps some may speak to you.
From the Voice of Christianity: “The Bible does not condemn prosperity; it just insists that it be shared.” Jim Wallis, founder of Sojourners
“To forgive is to abandon your right to pay back the perpetrator in his own coin. It is a loss that liberates the victim.” Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Work of Christmas
“When the song of the angels is stilled, when the star in the sky is gone,
When the kings and the princes are home, when the shepherds are back with their flock,
The work of Christmas begins: To find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to rebuild the nations, to bring peace among brothers and sisters, to make music in the heart.” Howard Thurman, preacher
The voice of Islam
“There is One Holy Book, the Sacred Manuscript of Nature, the only scripture which can enlighten the reader. All scriptures before nature's manuscript are as little pools of water before the ocean.” Hazrat Inayat Khan, founder, Sufi Order International
“If you see an injustice, transform it by your hand. If you cannot by hand, transform it by your tongue. If you cannot by tongue, transform it in your heart.” The Prophet Muhammad
“I have learned so much from God that I can no longer call myself a Christian, a Hindu, a Muslim, a Buddhist, a Jew. The Truth has shared so much of Itself with me that I can no longer call myself a man, a woman, an angel, or even pure Soul. Love has befriended Hafiz so completely. It has turned to ash and freed me of every concept and image my mind has ever known.” from “The Gift” by Hafiz
“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. Ideas, language, even the phrase ‘each other’ doesn’t make any sense.” Jalal al-Din Rumi
Voices from the Hindu tradition
"I honor the place in you in which the entire Universe dwells. I honor the place in you which is of Love, of truth, of light, and of peace. When you are in that place in you, and I am in that place in me, we are One." Namaste'
The Buddhist Tradition
Thich Nhat Hanh was asked what we need to do to save our world. "What we most need to do," he replied, "is to hear within us the sound of the earth crying.” Thich Nhat Hanh.
“There is a misconception that Buddhism is a religion and that you worship Buddha. Buddhism is a practice, like yoga. You can be a Christian and practice Buddhism. I met a Catholic priest who lives in a Buddhist monastery in France. He told me that Buddhism makes him a better Christian. I love that.” Thich Nhat Hanh
And I love giving out quotes! If you happen to see me, just ask. I may have one you like! E-mail me at khlantz@gmail.com.
Holley Lantz lives in Corvallis and attends the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. She is an active member of the Corvallis Interfaith Network and Corvallis Climate Action Alliance. She recently joined the NAACP.