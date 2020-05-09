Interfaith Voices: Thriving, not just surviving

These examples of thriving are not meant to discount the suffering and challenges that many individuals and families are experiencing. Like nearly everyone reading this, I know people who have lost their jobs and are facing other excruciating circumstances, struggling just to survive. A heartrending example is two out-of-state physician friends who have seen many people die in recent months, often in isolation from their friends and family members who would otherwise be at their sides.

These hardships are real, and for those experiencing them, survival may be the appropriate aspiration. We hope and pray for the alleviation of this suffering and for opportunities for all people to thrive.

I recently reconnected with a friend in New Zealand where, not surprisingly, people are going through the same thing we are here in the US. She described the joys and challenges of home-schooling her children, working from home, and her husband being temporarily unable to work. Sound familiar? She lives 7,000 miles away, but her story is the same as that of my backyard neighbors and of families in all corners of the globe. For perhaps the first time in humanity’s history, nearly everyone on the planet is unified against a common threat to our collective well-being.