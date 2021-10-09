Interfaith Voices: Using sacred activism for modern problems

For me, daily meditation is essential. It helps me stay present with what is happening in myself and the world in a way that, ideally, is expansive, non-judgmental, and compassionate. It helps me recognize when I’ve fallen into fight, flight, or freeze and respond adaptively to the psychological and physiological fallout. But it’s not enough by itself; in fact, meditation is only a pre-requisite for going deeper.

I believe that if we are going to do what is required for our species’ survival, we must go to the very roots of this crisis. Since we are the origin of it, that means going inward to the deepest parts of ourselves both individually and collectively. In the language of western psychology, this journey is known as "shadow work’" The term was first coined by Carl Jung to describe the parts of ourselves that we don’t acknowledge and tend to repress. Unfortunately, when we repress these aspects of ourselves, they don’t just go away; they manifest in maladaptive ways. In our personal lives this might show up as road rage, a drinking problem, or compulsive shopping. In activism, it might mean we become insufferably sanctimonious or self-righteous, allow ourselves to become a mirror image of the hate we spurn in others, or burn ourselves out by ignoring our own needs.