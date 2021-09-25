Interfaith Voices: We play role in making world better

Meliorism — the belief that the world gets better and that we can play a role in its betterment.
When I was a kid growing up in the 40’s, I remember my grandmother sharing her pithy sayings about life when we would go for walks in the park. "Make yourself useful" was one of them, which has served me well in being meaningfully engaged in life. But the one that sticks with me the most, and has played a guiding role in my life was her basic philosophy of life, "leave this world a better place than you found it."
I learned in high school about noblesse oblige — “the inferred responsibility of privileged people to act with generosity and nobility toward those less privileged.” And being “noble” was not being born into aristocracy or royalty; it was being a person of “high moral principles and ideals” — of doing is what is right, what is best for the common good. The highest calling is always to do what provides the greatest good for the most people for the longest period of time.
The Urantia Book speaks of this thread of morality, this sense of duty — of caring — of being a moral person, of doing what is right as a fundamental element of being human.
Since the beginning of civilization, wise leaders have long admonished us to "do right and deal justly with all;" "established is the man whose standard is righteousness; who walks according to its way."
Righteousness. The Urantia Book says, “Virtue is righteousness — conformity to the cosmos.” And virtue is simply the consistent choosing of right over wrong, of being moral. All goodness comes from God; God is the source of goodness.
While this over-arching morality seems eclipsed by the political sturm und drang of the day, the clouds of unrest and division will pass; the values and ways of living that demonstrate goodness, kindness, generosity, and the simple caring for others have not diminished one iota in their destiny in the lives of all people.
We are temporarily blinded by the bling of the day, the constant pursuit of more, of things, of image. We have seemingly lost touch of the value of our inner lives, of spending quiet time, alone, with our own thoughts. That precious time to sort out just what we really think, what really matters. In those moments of profound reflection, our sense of duty to find and know the truth begins to emerge. We take what we see in those moments of reflection and hold them up to our own values, our own ideals to see how we really are. As sincere truth-seekers we strive to see ourselves as the angels see us, and thereby make those changes that move us forward to becoming balanced, caring people — becoming the people we seek — good and kind — and to setting for ourselves even higher aspirations of living.
We have only to look at the life of Jesus, who not only gave us the gospel of the Fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man, but he "went about doing good." And even those who practice this least admit it is good in theory.
It’s good to remind ourselves, our friends and our family that values matter; they are what make up the fabric of society; they are the glue that holds us close together. So do something good today. Make yourself useful every day. And when it’s time to say goodbye, look back and be satisfied that you are leaving the world just a little better than when you found it.
Michael Hill has been a student of The Urantia Book for over fifty years and facilitates online courses on its teachings. He lives with his partner on their small hay and berry farm in Alsea.