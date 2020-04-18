Interfiath Voices: The meaning of 'no greater love'

In the last days on my dad's life, his body rapidly diminished by the cancer that was eating away at his internal organs, I am told that he made a rather unique request of my brothers who were with him at the time. He wanted to pee standing up one more time before he died, and he needed their help to do so.
Well, my brothers agreed with little hesitation to assist but, halfway through the process my dad, not used to standing up anymore, passed out. My brothers tell me that the end result was a fumbling attempt to keep my dad upright, with pee going almost everywhere except in the toilet. I'm not sure if they were laughing in the moment but, in our numerous tellings and retellings of the story since, we definitely laugh now.
Over the years and especially when I was young, I and many of my closest friends would express our affection for each other with words like "I'd take a bullet for you" or "I'd give my life to save yours," and I have no doubt that we were sincere, if a bit naive. And, for those of us who were Christian, the words of John 15:13 became emblematic of our friendships..... "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."
But, as I've grown older I've begun to see this a bit differently.
There's a sort of heroic quality to giving up your life to save another. It's "one and done," the ultimate final word of strong commitment and strong character, sure to establish a strong legacy.
It's also very unlikely to ever happen.
For most of us, the opportunity or the call for us to "lay down our life for our friends" will come in a less heroic, less glamorous, less attention getting form...... maybe even a very humbling form.
In my early 20s, a college friend of mine was in a terrible motorcycle accident that put him in a long coma and then, when he finally regained consciousness after about a month, left his mind much diminished. Married and in college at the time, I nonetheless adopted a pattern of visiting him in the hospital, at first just talking with the unresponsive form of the friend I once had, but eventually taking on some of the care for him.
I would brush his teeth, shave the stubble off his face, even wash him up a few times. Then one day he woke up. He didn't know who I was at first but, over time, my visits helped him to piece together a semblance of his past. Once, on my indication of my needing to leave, he asked me to kiss him goodbye...... so I did.
Laying down our lives for each other ls less likely to come in the form of "taking a bullet" than it is in the awkward work of a one-sided conversation with an unconscious friend, of coming alongside a friend with cancer, AIDS, or COVID-19, of changing the diaper of an incontinent loved one suffering from dementia…. of helping your father to pee standing up just one more time.
This is what Jesus was trying to show us when He washed his disciples' feet, and this is why He died the death not of a hero on the battlefield but of a criminal, hanging stark naked on a cross.
More often than not, the actual sharing of our love is awkward ... the heroic part is what God does with it.
Greg Hamann is serving in his 10th and final year as president at Linn-Benton Community College, is a part of the Hub City faith community, and lives in North Albany with his wife, Rita. They have one son, Mike, who is 36 and lives in Portland.
