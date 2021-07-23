Religion Calendar: July 24

Baha'i devotions and discussion: “The Master Speaks: Theosophical Society, July 1912” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday in person at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis, or online. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of ‘Abdu’l-Baha, known to Baha'is as The Master. Each month this year we will share one of his many talks for reflection and discussion. During his travels from Palestine to the West between 1910 and 1913, 'Abdu'l-Baha spoke in homes and at conventions, to small gatherings and large assemblies, in churches and in synagogues across North America and Europe. Sunday’s program will share a talk given to the Theosophical Society in Boston on July, 24, 1912. All of his 1912 addresses in Canada and the U.S. are collected in a single volume, “The Promulgation of Universal Peace.” All are welcome to enjoy fellowship, program and discussion. Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.