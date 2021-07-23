Religion Calendar: July 24

Celebration planned: Crossroads Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a celebration on Saturday. A yard sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a raffle for golf clubs, an electric smoker and two indoor herb greenhouses. Starting at 2 p.m., children can visit two bouncy houses. A first-come, first-served free barbecue is planned for 4:30 p.m. The Crossroads Praise Band will headline a 6 p.m. concert featuring contemporary Christian music with words on a screen for the audience to sing along. Information: 503-805-3856.
In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word in its sanctuary and via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will focus on the life of Mary Magdalene. The congregation continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers’ health, and asks that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks. Live-stream worship is accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live. This week's character from Face Of Our Faith is the Anna (Luke 2:36-38). Why do you think Luke included the accounts of Simeon and Anna meeting the newborn Christ? Why were these details important enough to include when telling how Mary and Joseph presented Jesus at the Temple? Perhaps Luke knew that those on the outside seemed to have the nearest access to Jesus. Those on the margins saw what others could not yet see. They knew without really knowing, because it was the kind of knowledge that shifts the chemistry of your heart. She saw and she knew, so she lived out her days giving thanks for the promise of a world made new.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “The Master Speaks: Theosophical Society, July 1912” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday in person at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis, or online. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of ‘Abdu’l-Baha, known to Baha'is as The Master. Each month this year we will share one of his many talks for reflection and discussion. During his travels from Palestine to the West between 1910 and 1913, 'Abdu'l-Baha spoke in homes and at conventions, to small gatherings and large assemblies, in churches and in synagogues across North America and Europe. Sunday’s program will share a talk given to the Theosophical Society in Boston on July, 24, 1912. All of his 1912 addresses in Canada and the U.S. are collected in a single volume, “The Promulgation of Universal Peace.” All are welcome to enjoy fellowship, program and discussion. Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.