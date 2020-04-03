Interfaith Voices: The little red tricycle excursion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was 1967 and while youth were challenging societal norms, I was going through a free-spirited movement of my own: My first vacation independently was to Albertsons as a 3 year old by tricycle.

In 1960’ Corvallis, children were able to play unattended, at least in the front yard. The neighborhood, Arthur Circle, was “a town inside a town” (courtesy late Arthur Circle icon Marion Spitz). Oval shaped with 52 houses lining inside and out, children randomly played, much to the dismay of adults who would hear footsteps on their property. The day I ran away was no different. As my mother turned from the front yard window, I bolted.

Naturally, I only remember glimpses of these events, but the details were filled in by eyewitnesses.

The older children must not have found it strange that I was riding my little red vehicle a quarter mile from my driveway, for the media was not yet zooming in on child disappearances. But all changed as I rode-or dragged-my tricycle down the 50-yard passageway leading out of the “Oval” to busier Circle Boulevard. I miraculously crossed it as I recall first grader Dave yelling “Jeanie your mom is really worried about you.” It was similar to him yelling from one side of the river to the other, with cars sounding like rapids.