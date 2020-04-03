Interfaith Voices: The little red tricycle excursion

It was 1967 and while youth were challenging societal norms, I was going through a free-spirited movement of my own: My first vacation independently was to Albertsons as a 3 year old by tricycle.
In 1960’ Corvallis, children were able to play unattended, at least in the front yard. The neighborhood, Arthur Circle, was “a town inside a town” (courtesy late Arthur Circle icon Marion Spitz). Oval shaped with 52 houses lining inside and out, children randomly played, much to the dismay of adults who would hear footsteps on their property. The day I ran away was no different. As my mother turned from the front yard window, I bolted.
Naturally, I only remember glimpses of these events, but the details were filled in by eyewitnesses.
The older children must not have found it strange that I was riding my little red vehicle a quarter mile from my driveway, for the media was not yet zooming in on child disappearances. But all changed as I rode-or dragged-my tricycle down the 50-yard passageway leading out of the “Oval” to busier Circle Boulevard. I miraculously crossed it as I recall first grader Dave yelling “Jeanie your mom is really worried about you.” It was similar to him yelling from one side of the river to the other, with cars sounding like rapids.
My guilt, however, could not stop my longing as I entered the Albertsons parking lot. And to reach the goal of this excursion in the first place: Getting a doughnut from the bakery at Albertsons. I walked directly to the counter, asked for my treat and got it, Mission accomplished.
Soon after, my vacation was cut short. A police officer guided me to his car and I surrendered willingly.
As we drove down 17th Street near Arthur Circle, a gathering of residents greeted me ... not happily. Included was a neighbor, formally of New York City, who thought I was dead. My panic-stricken mother was hugging and spanking me simultaneously.
Apparently my adventures were not over. I once hid in back of a parked letter carrier's jeep, keeping company with the boxes.
Admittedly I was reckless and lacked concern for others, but I was also determined, fearless, and adventurous. I was going for the doughnut prize regardless of irrelevant distance. I was willing to leave the familiar.
How do I access the more positive qualities of this 3-year-old more than a half century later?
Time traveling in my mind, I realize my 3-year-old self had no past to ponder. Persistence, bravery, and adventure were not rooted in observing success, failures, joys, or hurts of years gone by. She was in the present.
I turn to the Biblical book of Ecclesiastes (7:10). The presumed author Solomon writes “Do not say ‘Why were the old days better than these?’ For it is not wise to ask such questions.” This verse does not ban nostalgia, good memories, or music from one’s formative years. He does, warn, however, in claiming all the best is in the past.
The tricycle girl chose not to adhere to this, riding on to her next adventure. I could learn from her.
Jeanie Higinbotham attends Calvin Presbyterian Church. She grew up in Corvallis, returned, and now works at Little Beavers as a pre-school teacher. Her two favorite local spots are McDonald Forest and the Pix Theater in Albany.
