New LDS Stake Presidency in Corvallis announced

A new Stake Presidency was organized in the Corvallis Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a conference held Feb. 6.

The presidency includes President Carl Britsch, First Counselor Mike Moore and Second Counselor Bill Hartsell. The outgoing Stake presidency consisted of President Craig Cole and counselors Mark Freeman and Don Pennington.

Britsch is vice president of human resources for NuScale Power. Moore is a retired from a position as a general contractor for Chateau Construction, and Hartsell works in private practice with the Alsea Bay Dental Clinic.

The Corvallis Oregon Stake is comprised of nine congregations, called wards or branches, in Corvallis, Philomath, Newport and Waldport, and includes a Spanish-speaking group. There are approximately 3,100 members of the church within the boundaries of the Stake, which is a defined geographic area. The Corvallis Stake was organized nearly 60 years ago.

The new presidency will oversee programs in the area, working with ward bishops and other local leaders. A stake presidency typically serves for nine or 10 years. Leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve as lay ministers, without salary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0