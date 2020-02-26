Anytime is ideal for clam chowder

The sad news: National Clam Chowder Day was yesterday, and you missed it.
The good news: so what?!
Never mind yesterday. There’s no better time to make a pot of hearty, soul satisfying chowder than today. Or tomorrow. Or whenever.
As it turns out, a chowder hankering hit me just last week , which is how I ended up in front of a seafood counter in Corvallis selecting a pound of chopped clams.
Back home, I jumped right in to chowder prep. First off, chopping and sauteing a few slices of smokey bacon in a puddle of olive oil. Once the bacon was fairly crisp I scooped the pieces from the oil and bacon grease and set them aside for later in the process.
Next came some chopped onion, which was going to need some time on the burner to soften and carmelize before I could proceed. It was right about then — while the onions simmered and released their heavenly aroma — that my mind began to wander, landing smack-dab in the middle of the Wallowas in northeast Oregon, on a glorious summer evening, monitoring a bubbling brew of chowder.
Indeed! Seafood chowder in the high country. One can dream, you say. But there we were, three days into the Eagle Cap wilderness. And there it was, a simmering pot steaming its promise of fresh salmon and spice into the pristine evening air.
A hard-earned pot of chowder, I might add.
You see, as good as Mountain House brand freeze-dried chowder can be on the trail, we all knew that some creative additions would help. So the night before this hearty repast we had packaged our left-over fresh salmon and corn in a plastic Ziploc bag and anchored it to the bottom of icy-cold Copper Creek with a rock.
Throughout day three, we all monitored our precious cache. No critters had discovered it during the previous night and it appeared that our culinary coup was a lock. We could already taste that fabulous soup, and had mentally paired it with a fine Tyee Pinot Gris that we’d brought along.
But around 2 o’clock, a heavy downpour had everyone diving for shelter. We were tent-bound for 2 hours as the onslaught turned our peaceful valley retreat into a flashing, banging funhouse. The voices of torrents raging down surrounding cliffs and precipitous side channels accumulated into a deep roar indistinguishable from a jet engine. Water ran over the ground in sheets, rippling under tent floors as if they had been set in stream beds. Finally, as the storm subsided, heads started poking out of tents to view the scene. Soon a bald eagle landed atop a nearby tree, setting off the local marmot alarm, and just like that things were back to normal.
Except, of course, our gentle, meandering, Copper Creek, which had more than doubled its volume and now hissed along through the meadow with an energy just short of fury. The same thought came to all of us simultaneously: The Salmon!
Everyone ran to the spot, knowing what we’d find: nothing. Dave and his brother Tom must have been the hungriest because they responded first, hustling downstream along the bank, intent on snagging our precious dinner if it surfaced. The rest of us hung back at camp, ever hopeful.
About 20 minutes into our salmon watch we thought we heard a whoop! echoing off the valley walls. Then another. Then the two brothers appeared in the distance, Dave waving the salmon pouch overhead in victory. Our banquet was saved.
We wouldn’t have starved, of course. It was never about starving. It was about making the most out of an already fabulous place and time. And so as titanium camp spoons dipped into the creamy chowder, chock-full of tender salmon chunks and juicy kernels of Willamette Valley Bodacious corn, we toasted our good fortune and wise choice of friends.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.