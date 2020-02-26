Anytime is ideal for clam chowder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hard-earned pot of chowder, I might add.

You see, as good as Mountain House brand freeze-dried chowder can be on the trail, we all knew that some creative additions would help. So the night before this hearty repast we had packaged our left-over fresh salmon and corn in a plastic Ziploc bag and anchored it to the bottom of icy-cold Copper Creek with a rock.

Throughout day three, we all monitored our precious cache. No critters had discovered it during the previous night and it appeared that our culinary coup was a lock. We could already taste that fabulous soup, and had mentally paired it with a fine Tyee Pinot Gris that we’d brought along.

But around 2 o’clock, a heavy downpour had everyone diving for shelter. We were tent-bound for 2 hours as the onslaught turned our peaceful valley retreat into a flashing, banging funhouse. The voices of torrents raging down surrounding cliffs and precipitous side channels accumulated into a deep roar indistinguishable from a jet engine. Water ran over the ground in sheets, rippling under tent floors as if they had been set in stream beds. Finally, as the storm subsided, heads started poking out of tents to view the scene. Soon a bald eagle landed atop a nearby tree, setting off the local marmot alarm, and just like that things were back to normal.