Bring on the berries

From asparagus, rhubarb and strawberries, to Walla Walla Sweets, caneberries, blueberries, tomatoes, corn, apples and hazelnuts, it’s a non-stop cornucopia of seasonal treats for the next six months. Sometimes it can be challenging enough just to bring such goodness to the evening meal. Especially THIS year. But to capture their essence at the peak of freshness and brought to the table should be a pleasure not a burden. Every year, something inevitably gets in the way, and compromises are made. Either a particular harvest is completely missed or that “gourmet” recipe is re-filed for a less time-consuming version that will at least provide a nod toward the season.

Actually, I no longer call them compromises, which has been a relief for my psyche. For example, in years past, when a son’s soccer tournaments or three weeks of business travel stood between me and the all-too-brief Oregon strawberry harvest, I shrugged and vowed not to miss the raspberries.

So, as the Oregon landscape presents its fabulous bounty in the months ahead, relax and enjoy — what you can, when you can. For the rest of it? There’s always next year. Here are a few ways to get started, beginning with the fabulous local strawberries.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

