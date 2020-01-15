Cozy up with mashed potatoes
top story
Food for Thought

Cozy up with mashed potatoes

{{featured_button_text}}
Cozy up with mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a great way to warm up during winter's cold snaps.

 Jan Roberts-Dominguez, for the Gazette-Times

If you have awakened to a snowy landscape this morning, well then, chances are you will be in the mood for a bit of cozy cuisine tonight. At least that’s the frame of mind I’ll be in. And it takes me back to another time in my life. I was finishing up my fourth cookbook, “The Onion Book,” and the calls between me and my editor at back at Doubleday, smack-dab in the heart of Manhattan were frequent. But on this one particular day I was, frankly, surprised to be hearing from her because I had just seen a report that city officials had ordered all non-essential workers to stay the heck out of town.

Judy had pooh-poohed such nonsense. She reminded me that she lived only a few measly blocks from her office, “and no damned pain-in-the-neck snow storm” was going to interrupt her schedule.

Pain in the neck storm? I was incredulous. The news coverage showed a magical, mellow city — deserted snow-packed streets lined with silent, stately giants of steel and concrete. What I would give to be able to cross-country ski up Broadway; to feel the peace and silence that a thick blanket of snow had laid upon the cacophany of New York City.

In fact, the more I thought about it, the more I wished I really was there. How wonderful it would be, warming myself in front of a grand fire after a leisurely ski-tour, first, down Fifth Avenue for a bit of window shopping, then hanging a left at The Plaza for a spin through Central Park. I found myself plastered in front of the television, seeking fresh glimpses of the storm, and wishing I was there.

Well, one hankering led to another. So finally, I headed into the kitchen to prepare the kind of comfort dish I would be fixing for myself and a lucky few if we were indeed curled up by a warm, crackling fire with the blizzard of the century raging outside all around.

And that’s how I ended up with a big ol’ steamy pot of mashed potatoes. Never mind that this simple, down home offering has evolved into “a concept” with gourmet status. Even if it weren’t so, they would always be welcome in my kitchen.

But the fact is, mashed potatoes are very restaurant chic. Meaning, more and more of the nation’s top chefs have made room for them on their menus. In fact, these days, it’s more unusual NOT to encounter a serving that doesn’t include some additional form of flavoring, be it roasted garlic, caramelized onions, crispy shallots or vegetable purees.

So in celebration of this delectable and oh-so-comforting dish, here’s a selection of what I consider some of the more straightforward and tasty mashed potato combinations.

Plus, there’s the obvious advantage they present if indeed we are in the middle of a snow-week. Chances are you will be in the mood for a bit of cozy cuisine tonight. But running out for a long list of ingredients just might not be a thing you want to accomplish today. But chances are you’ve got potatoes and onions in your pantry. And perhaps a bit of butter and maybe even light cream (or milk!) In your fridge.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

BASICS

First, a few guidelines for making primo mashed spuds:

•It used to be that russet potatoes (also known as “baking” potatoes) were the recommended style of potato because they will produce the fluffiest results. But now a Yukon Gold variety is considered just as wise a selection. They’re only slightly less fluffy in texture and have the additional advantage of a subtle gold color that hints at a decadent use of butter.

•In order to keep the potatoes from getting water-logged during boiling, keep them in fairly good-sized chunks (quarters are as small as I’ll go).

•Don’t undercook the potatoes or they won’t mash properly. They should be “fork tender,” meaning that you should feel very little resistance when poking a chunk with a fork.

•Drain the cooked potatoes very thoroughly before mashing, then return the pot with the drained potatoes to the burner to evaporate off any lingering water in the bottom of the pan (shake the pan vigorously during this process to keep the potatoes from scorching).

•For the fluffiest texture, do not use an electric beater because they tend to create “sticky” mashed potatoes.

•Make sure your liquid and butter are heated before adding to the mashed potatoes.

ADD FLAVOR

Here are some ways to add flavor, color and texture to a homey pot of mashed potatoes. All of the suggestions are based on two pounds of cooked and mashed potatoes (with the requisite amount of butter/margarine and cream/milk/broth). But don’t stop here, these ideas are meant to get your culinary spirit kicked into high gear.

•Add about ¾ cup finely diced baked ham or crispy bacon pieces, ½ cup sauteed green or red sweet pepper, and ¼ cup minced fresh parsley.

•Add crumbled blue cheese and cream cheese.

•Add about 1 or 2 tablespoons of pesto.

•Combine the mashed potatoes with an equal portion of cooked and mashed (or pureed) carrot, celeriac (celery root), green beans or broccoli.

•Sprinkle finished mashed potatoes with toasted dried bread crumbs or chopped nuts, minced fresh herbs, chopped pitted black olives, or a dusting of ground paprika or cayenne pepper.

•Mound the mashed potatoes on an ovenproof platter or in a shallow baking dish and sprinkle generously with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and shredded Gruyere, or other good-melting cheese. Place in a preheated 400 degree oven until the cheese melts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listing

Recipes

  • Updated

Mashed Yukon Golds with Caramelized Onions and Cheese

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News