Don't skimp on shrimp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For me, a pound of shrimp fresh from the market represents a fast and tasty meal. And beginning every April here in the Pacific Northwest, when the season for our wonderful little Pacific shrimp begins, my thoughts turn to all the ways I can take advantage of this exquisite Northwest offering.

Besides the tiny little west coast specialty, there are hundreds of species available throughout the world. Here in the United States, shrimping as an industry was thriving as early as the seventeenth century in Louisiana. But because of the shrimp’s tendency to spoil quickly, it wasn’t until the early 20th century, when advances in on-board refrigeration and freezing allowed for wider distribution, that shrimp became a national treasure.

In my kitchen, the two varieties I’m most fond of cooking with are the tiny Pacific shrimp when they’re in season, and the rock shrimp. Rock shrimp are so named because they have a rock-hard shell, which is generally removed mechanically during commercial processing. This is what gives the shrimp its “broken” appearance. The flavor of rock shrimp is phenomenal. When cooked, they come close in flavor and texture to lobster meat — at a much lower price.