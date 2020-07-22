Don't skimp on shrimp

For me, a pound of shrimp fresh from the market represents a fast and tasty meal. And beginning every April here in the Pacific Northwest, when the season for our wonderful little Pacific shrimp begins, my thoughts turn to all the ways I can take advantage of this exquisite Northwest offering.
Besides the tiny little west coast specialty, there are hundreds of species available throughout the world. Here in the United States, shrimping as an industry was thriving as early as the seventeenth century in Louisiana. But because of the shrimp’s tendency to spoil quickly, it wasn’t until the early 20th century, when advances in on-board refrigeration and freezing allowed for wider distribution, that shrimp became a national treasure.
In my kitchen, the two varieties I’m most fond of cooking with are the tiny Pacific shrimp when they’re in season, and the rock shrimp. Rock shrimp are so named because they have a rock-hard shell, which is generally removed mechanically during commercial processing. This is what gives the shrimp its “broken” appearance. The flavor of rock shrimp is phenomenal. When cooked, they come close in flavor and texture to lobster meat — at a much lower price.
For all varieties, if you can’t obtain them fresh from nearby waters, then fresh-frozen are the next best options. In fact, with modern seafood handling equipment on most ships, shrimp are processed and frozen so quickly on board the vessels that the quality is actually superior to shrimp that have been brought to shore in a fresh state and shipped off to retail outlets. By the time you have a crack at purchasing “fresh” shrimp, they’re at least 36 hours less fresh than frozen shrimp.
So go ahead and indulge in frozen shrimp if you are assured of their overall quality, then let them thaw gently overnight in your refrigerator, and proceed with your recipe. Just before cooking, a light rinsing under cold running water should remove any trace of “fishiness” from your catch.
Shrimp cocktails are still my hands-down favorite preparation for our Pacific shrimp. And my most fun form of said cocktail is a make-your-own shrimp cocktail bar, an arrangement in which diners assemble their own from an array of chopped celery and colorful peppers, two different cocktail sauces, and a big bowl of cooked Pacific shrimp. I’ve done this in the casual outdoor settings of campgrounds and picnics (just put out the clear plastic cups and bowls), as well as more formal events where my loveliest crystal martini glasses are employed.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes, food tips and information about obtaining prints and originals of her watercolors at www.janrd.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.