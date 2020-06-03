Easy salad; everything flavor

Easy salad; everything flavor

{{featured_button_text}}

Salad greens are loaded with vitamins and minerals and relatively easy to throw together, with a minimum of fuss or effort.

The Everything Bagel Salad pairs creamy cannellini beans with tender greens, shaved Parmesan and crunchy, buttery homemade Everything Bagel croutons. But the real star is the zesty lemon-basil pesto that binds everything together. It’s like a much-needed burst of sunshine. It’s so good, you might want to double the recipe and use the extra as a sauce for pasta.

I used a mix of baby spinach and arugula, but you also could opt for a simple spring mix or even butter lettuce.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News