Freezer fixings

Our neighbor, Jane, trotted across the street with a story idea on the tip of her tongue: "You need to talk about things to put in your freezer. You know, during this time."
Indeed, during this time. This time, when our forays into the supermarket are necessarily limited. This time, when we're uncertain of what we will find when we get there. This time, when our dinners are trending toward blah, even with more time to prepare them.
So yes, Jane, it's definitely time to talk about things to prepare and put in our freezers. Things that can sustain us between shops. Things that will delight us on the days when what we bring back from the market are substitutions for what we set out to buy. Things that we can pull from the freezer on those days when the energy to crank out another meal — boring or otherwise — is lagging behind our appetite for something a bit exotic or at least out of the ordinary.
I've shared some of these thoughts in previous columns over the years. But within the realm of our current situation, assembling them into one story is relevant. So here you go, a few freezer hacks that provide me with a variety of cooking options for evening meals. They come together pretty fast, with minimal mess and a promise of greater diversity.
DUXELLES (recipe follows)
Fresh mushrooms. You bought 'em six days ago, and they're still sitting in your produce bin, heading toward slime city. Here's how to stop that senescence cold. This magical melange of finely minced mushrooms sautéed in butter is a classic French solution addressing the need for a convenient flavor enhancer for soups, sauces, risotto, mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables. Spoon a serving atop a grilled piece of chicken or seafood and you've really got something special. It even makes a delectable hors d'oeuvres when served with crostini or slices of a fresh baguette.
So if mushrooms are plentiful on your next shop — even if they're not on your shopping list — consider grabbing a pound of them. You now have a way to extend their lives for weeks in the fridge or months in the freezer.
CARAMELIZED ONIONS (recipe follows)
The same goes for yellow onions. It takes longer for them to turn on you, but it will happen. So why not take them to the next level, culinarily speaking. When sliced and combined with a bit of butter and a dash of patience as they simmer gently on a back burner, the result is a caramelly cache of onion heaven. The result can be bagged and stored in the freezer where it will arm you with some savory maneuvers down the road. For instance:
•Stir them into a batch of mashed potatoes or steamed rice.
•Layer them onto your deli sandwiches and burgers.
•Tuck them into a grilled cheese sandwich or panini prior to cooking.
•Drape them onto a freshly-baked pizza (flavor combos that are particularly complementary to caramelized onions include Gorgonzola and Proscuitto; sausage, arugula and sundried tomatoes; goat cheese and fresh basil; crispy bits of bacon and fresh diced tomatoes; ham, grilled potato and Jarlsburg cheese).
•Add them to a batch of scrambled eggs.
•Toss them with pasta and just about any sauce, from a creamy Alfredo to a zesty tomato.
•Dress up your freshly grilled steaks, chicken, pork tenderloins and fish.
•Use them to make a quick sauce for roast chicken by combining with half a cup of homemade chicken broth and a generous splash of cream.
•After sautéing a batch of green beans or broccoli, add the onions and heat through before serving.
•Smash a bit of blue cheese into them and serve as a tasty spread alongside a sliced baguette and fresh grapes for a quick appetizer.
•Serve them alongside a plate of charcuterie and cheese.
•Layer them over the bottom of a pie crust then follow any basic quiche recipe.
THE BROWNED GROUND MEAT AND ONIONS MANEUVER
Think about how many meals begin with the instruction to "brown one pound of ground beef and half an onion." Now think about how smooth and speedy your evening meal preparations would be if that step was already accomplished and the results hanging out in the freezer. Aside from the obvious bonus of minutes saved by not standing over a pan of ground beef (or chicken, or turkey) while it goes from pink to brown, there are residual benefits: one less dirty pan and oil-splattered cooking surface to contend with.
And so, as you see, I'm not talking about dedicating an entire weekend to cooking. In a mere 20 minutes, you can fry up several pounds of ground beef or poultry, then drain off the fat and distribute the cooked meat among several resealable freezer bags. Spread the meat out and flatten the contents so they'll stack neatly in the freezer and thaw quickly. For detailed thawing guidelines, re-read that section of the Chicken Cache directions.
Do I really need to tell you how to take advantage of your browned ground beef? I didn't think so.
Now, if you want to ramp up your browned meat stash, then you definitely want to make a big batch of my:
SOUTHWEST SEASONED GROUND TURKEY MIX (recipe follows)
Not quite as versatile as a frozen cache of unseasoned meat, but the possibilities are equally endless. Indeed, after a particularly hectic day, it's a good feeling knowing that I can reach into my freezer and scoop out a bit of the seasoned mixture, which becomes the base for any number of flour-tortilla roll-up creations, salads or even pasta rice combos.
The unique quality of this recipe is centered around the fact that I prepare a highly seasoned liquid in one container that is poured over the skillet of browned ground meat and onions. More cooking ensues as the liquid concentrates and merges with the meat. The resulting ground meat is now highly seasoned from the inside out.
THE CHICKEN CACHE
Having 2-cup portions of cooked and chopped chicken in your freezer is like money in the bank. It provides great peace of mind.
How to use your Chicken Cache? That's the easy part. For starters, you can create simple pasta sauces, turn a tossed-green salad into an entree, make fast and tasty pocket sandwiches and tortilla roll-ups, assemble dynamite chicken sandwiches, and produce delicious pasta and rice salads.
I store two styles of chicken. For one style, I grill lightly seasoned boneless-skinless chicken breasts and thighs then cut the portions into bite-sized pieces before freezing.
For the second style, I simmer whole chickens in a covered pot of water along with some chopped up onion, celery, carrots and a fistful of chopped garlic, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
After the chicken is cooked (which takes about 30 to 40 minutes), remove the pot from the burner and let the chicken cool slightly, then lift them from the pot using tongs or whatever. At this point let the chickens cool down for a few more minutes so you don't burn your fingers.
Now simply separate the meat from the bone, skin, and fat. Don't forget all of the meaty little spots on the back and around the wings; it's moist and flavorful.
