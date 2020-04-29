Get to the root of brighter salads
top story
Food for Thought

Get to the root of brighter salads

{{featured_button_text}}
Get to the root of brighter salads

Trying to inject an extra bit of crunch and color into your vegetable preparations these days can be challenging when you are keeping grocery story outings to a couple of times a month. But right now carrots of all sizes and colors, along with  turnips and technicolor radishes, are available and keep very well in your produce bin between shops.

 Jan Roberts-Dominguez, for the Gazette-Times

As we continue to limit our time in the supermarket by stocking up on a couple of week’s worth of groceries, the produce section poses some of the greatest challenges. Most folks really want a diet that’s rich in “crunch,” but salad fixings of the leafy kind can be the first casualties of a super-stocked produce bin if you don’t consume them in a timely fashion. So besides those bags of spring salad mix, along with heads of butter and curly leaf lettuce — which you are probably buying in lesser quantities — consider rounding out your salad construction with heartier produce that contribute to the character of your basic toss-green and survive a much longer sentence in the refrigerator.

Some of my sturdy go-to vegetables are of the root variety, as in turnips, radishes, and carrots. All three can hang around a while without suffering in quality. And any one — or all three — can become the star of any salad or side dish even after the leafy greens are long gone.

What I especially love about turnips and radishes is the spice and juiciness they provide. Of course, much of that peppery personality can be balanced by the other ingredients, such as a nutty or toasty cheese, a handful of croutons, and creamy dressing.

Then there’s the real workhorse of my produce bin, the carrot. On a scale of ho-hum to exotic, the humble carrot rarely rates above a yawn. It lacks the style of asparagus, the charm of a big, plump leek, and is associated more with the likes of Bugs Bunny than Sophia Loren.

But there are times when this worker-bee veggie shines through. Like the night I encountered it as a positively addictive appetizer while waiting for a table in a Greek restaurant in Stratford, England. The carrots had been julienne-cut into match-stick size and were stewing in a saucer of vodka, hot peppers and vinegar. An unusual combination, but effective.

I also love how carrots provide a simple splash of color and crunch in my “isolation salads.” And the way they travel to a picnic without wilting. Kids like them — or at least appreciate their function for spearing olives — and dieters devour them with guilt-free abandon.

In fact, my favorite road food — when covering long distances alone in the car — is a bag of carrots and a jar of pickles. The contrasting flavors and textures keeps me lively, even through the dullest stretches of Interstate 5.

Right now carrots of all sizes and colors — along with turnips and technicolor radishes are available in quantity and high quality. Here are a few of my favorite ways to enjoy them.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listing

Recipes

  • Updated

Marinated Carrots a la Stratford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News