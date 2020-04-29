Get to the root of brighter salads

As we continue to limit our time in the supermarket by stocking up on a couple of week’s worth of groceries, the produce section poses some of the greatest challenges. Most folks really want a diet that’s rich in “crunch,” but salad fixings of the leafy kind can be the first casualties of a super-stocked produce bin if you don’t consume them in a timely fashion. So besides those bags of spring salad mix, along with heads of butter and curly leaf lettuce — which you are probably buying in lesser quantities — consider rounding out your salad construction with heartier produce that contribute to the character of your basic toss-green and survive a much longer sentence in the refrigerator.
Some of my sturdy go-to vegetables are of the root variety, as in turnips, radishes, and carrots. All three can hang around a while without suffering in quality. And any one — or all three — can become the star of any salad or side dish even after the leafy greens are long gone.
What I especially love about turnips and radishes is the spice and juiciness they provide. Of course, much of that peppery personality can be balanced by the other ingredients, such as a nutty or toasty cheese, a handful of croutons, and creamy dressing.
Then there’s the real workhorse of my produce bin, the carrot. On a scale of ho-hum to exotic, the humble carrot rarely rates above a yawn. It lacks the style of asparagus, the charm of a big, plump leek, and is associated more with the likes of Bugs Bunny than Sophia Loren.
But there are times when this worker-bee veggie shines through. Like the night I encountered it as a positively addictive appetizer while waiting for a table in a Greek restaurant in Stratford, England. The carrots had been julienne-cut into match-stick size and were stewing in a saucer of vodka, hot peppers and vinegar. An unusual combination, but effective.
I also love how carrots provide a simple splash of color and crunch in my “isolation salads.” And the way they travel to a picnic without wilting. Kids like them — or at least appreciate their function for spearing olives — and dieters devour them with guilt-free abandon.
In fact, my favorite road food — when covering long distances alone in the car — is a bag of carrots and a jar of pickles. The contrasting flavors and textures keeps me lively, even through the dullest stretches of Interstate 5.
Right now carrots of all sizes and colors — along with turnips and technicolor radishes are available in quantity and high quality. Here are a few of my favorite ways to enjoy them.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.
