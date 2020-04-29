Get to the root of brighter salads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we continue to limit our time in the supermarket by stocking up on a couple of week’s worth of groceries, the produce section poses some of the greatest challenges. Most folks really want a diet that’s rich in “crunch,” but salad fixings of the leafy kind can be the first casualties of a super-stocked produce bin if you don’t consume them in a timely fashion. So besides those bags of spring salad mix, along with heads of butter and curly leaf lettuce — which you are probably buying in lesser quantities — consider rounding out your salad construction with heartier produce that contribute to the character of your basic toss-green and survive a much longer sentence in the refrigerator.

Some of my sturdy go-to vegetables are of the root variety, as in turnips, radishes, and carrots. All three can hang around a while without suffering in quality. And any one — or all three — can become the star of any salad or side dish even after the leafy greens are long gone.

What I especially love about turnips and radishes is the spice and juiciness they provide. Of course, much of that peppery personality can be balanced by the other ingredients, such as a nutty or toasty cheese, a handful of croutons, and creamy dressing.