Herbs of summer

Gearing up for my first backpacking trip meant new hiking boots. I was a junior in high school, and my dad was delighted I’d been bitten by the high country bug. Thanks to him — we’d been camping and hiking my entire young life — the idea of strapping a heavy pack to my back and striking off into the wilderness for a few days was a thrilling thought.
Being a serious outdoorsman his entire life, Dad was willing to spring for high quality foot wear to ensure my experience was a good one. We settled on a sturdy pair, leather uppers with Vibram soles. The sales guy and my Dad explained that you could not go wrong with Vibram soles. “These boots could last you 15 years, Janet. That’s a Vibram sole for you.” Then he forked over an obscene amount of money.
He wasn’t going to be along on this trek into the Ventana Wilderness down around Big Sur, but he seemed confident I was in reliable company since I’d be accompanied by three Eagle Scouts and a level-headed girlfriend.
Well, by the third mile up the trail my feet were already barking. Peeling off the two layers of socks revealed ugly half dollar sized blisters forming on my heels. By the time we stopped for the night they were raw and bloody, and I was miserable. None of us had packed any sort of foot care (we were young!) So the only practical solution my three Eagle Scout companions could think of was to carve out the heel portion of my new boots.
It worked, and the 7 mile hike out, all downhill, was endurable.
My dad was blessedly fatalistic about the mutilation of said boots once reassured of my new-found respect for moleskin as an essential bring-along: “Well, I guess they needed a little more breaking in,” he said. “Maybe next time?”
Next time, indeed. That hike captured my heart and launched a lifelong love for all places wild and peaceful. Where days end inside a cozy sleeping bag, nodding off to the occasional, distant howl of a lonely coyote over the next ridge and celestial show of shooting stars.
Here in town, whenever I want a virtual escape to my favorite hiking trails I simply head out to the garden, kneel down and brush my fingers over the fluffy carpeting of Corsican mint that flourishes between the stepping slabs of slate. One whiff and the image of a hiker’s morning routine amidst ancient firs envelops my senses. Corsican mint, you see, produces the exact aroma of Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile soap, the ever-popular back packer’s companion I’ve been carting around for years.
Clearly, it’s a scent that never fails to springboard my psyche beyond the countless toothbrush and wash cloth maneuvers performed in the wild, landing me smack-dab in the middle of that high country paradise I seek on trying days in the city.
Beyond Corsican mint, there are plenty of summertime triggers among the herbs tantalizing my senses. Indeed, herbs are a powerful force.
There’s basil, of course, with its sweet and spicy aroma, conjuring memories of summery caprese salads — thick slices of backyard tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and slender strips of emerald green basil leaves. Beyond that, be it pesto or basil-infused oil, no summer herb garden should be without basil.
On particularly sultry evenings, when a long stint in the kitchen would be objectionable, a simple chicken salad is often the answer. Comprised of nothing more than tender and juicy chunks of chicken, a bit of chopped onion, a little mayonnaise for binding and a generous sprinkling of fresh garden-grown dill is just heavenly.
Beyond the beauty that a flourishing bed of lavender brings to your summer garden, it can provide you with a few culinary maneuvers as well. Just don’t go nuts, as the flavor can overwhelm quickly. A little goes a long way. Pair it accordingly with other assertive flavors, for example. And in baking, be sure to use a light touch or balance its low notes with something bright like lemon juice and zest. If using it in a lavender lemonade, strain it out before serving. You could also infuse a simple syrup with a sprinkling of lavender and use that to sweeten your iced tea, lemonade, or even to flavor a meringue. Grind some lavender into sugar and use in a simple butter cookie or infuse cream for lavender-scented whipped cream or ice cream (but remember to strain it out).
The resonant and aromatic character of rosemary makes it a delightful pairing to summertime cuisine. Put whole branches in a marinade for pork or lamb, or place on a charcoal grill for aromatic smoke so the resinous scent can soak into the food above. It also can punch up the flavor quotient in a roasting pan of fingerling potatoes.
Thyme contributes a subtle sophistication to your summertime vinaigrettes. Its versatility makes it ideal for a variety of savory offerings, particularly those recipes with French and Mediterranean pedigree.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes, food tips and information about obtaining prints and originals of her watercolors at www.janrd.com.
