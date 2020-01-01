Jicama brings refreshing flavor to hearty bean soup, salad


Three Bean Soup with Cucumber and Jicama Salad

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

Thick, hearty soup and a salad make a warm and welcoming vegetarian dinner. This soup freezes well. If you have time, make double and you will have another meal ready.

Jicama is a root vegetable with a thin brown skin and crunchy white flesh. It can be eaten raw or cooked. The nutty flavor and crisp texture are refreshing with the thick soup.

Helpful hints:

•If jicama is unavailable, any crunchy vegetable such as broccoli can be used.

•Diced onion is used in both recipes. Dice it all at one time and divide accordingly.

•Any type of oil and vinegar dressing can be used for the salad.

Three Bean Soup

