Keep the green in summer beans

Cookbooks will tell you that French cutting — the act of cutting green beans lengthwise into thin strips — should be reserved for mature, less tender beans. I disagree. A French cut green bean more readily absorbs seasonings, which means you don't have to over season to get a balance of flavors. Also, French-cut green beans cook faster, and are easier to bring to the desirable state of tender-yet-crunchy.

In fact, I’m pretty sure that French-cut green beans were designed to beat the seven-minute rule. You see, to preserve the bright green color during cooking you have a short window to tenderize green vegetables before the boiling water reacts with the heat-sensitive chlorophyll within the vegetable. The longer the exposure, the more dramatic the change in color from lovely green to sickly green. So for mature green beans, by slicing them into slender strips, they’ll cook faster and look prettier. Plus, they hold a lot more melted butter.