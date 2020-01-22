Make your soup tops

As a nod to January’s official status as national soup month, and just in the nick of time to see us through our current chill, let’s talk about soup toppers. At its most basic level of course, a soup topper would be the oyster crackers plopped atop a bowl of seafood chowder.

Nothing wrong with that. Crackers of most any sort are a noble counterpoint to said soup. But what if that same offering was served up with a scintillating garnish of candied bacon? Or crunchy homemade garlicky Parmesan croutons? Or a dollop of basil puree?

You get the picture. When it comes to the challenge of garnishing your winter soups the difference between a decent topper and an exciting topper — to paraphrase Mark Twain — can be the difference between a lightening bug and lightening.

If you’re on board with a little soup drama and all you need is a bit of inspiration, let me throw out some concepts for you to ponder, running them past the cooking/creative side of your brain, picturing the style of soups they would compliment.