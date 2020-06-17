Meals fit for the trail
A delightful six-mile loop day hike or comfortable backpacking trip to Matthieu Lakes provides hikers with this sweeping view of, from left, Mount Washington, Three Fingered Jack, and Mount Jefferson. Snow might keep you off this trail until mid-July, but it’s worth the wait.

 Illustration by Jan Roberts-Dominguez

We’ve been cooped up for weeks, noses pressed against the proverbial glass, so the idea of getting out and experiencing some of the beauty within this state is a tantalizing one. Nearby national forests and state parks are dusting off their “welcome!” signs and outdoor enthusiasts are readying backpacks, picnic baskets and hiking shoes.

Indeed, summer in the Pacific Northwest, from the beautiful coast to the central Cascades and beyond, is the ultimate tonic for those who are drawn to the natural world. And whether you’re hiking among them, or driving through them, the elegant forests and peaks offer any style of viewing you need to set your soul back on course.

Because appetites only expand in the fresh outdoor air, familiarity with cuisine that will stand up to the absence of walls is not exactly an optional social grace in these parts. Such outdoor fare doesn’t have to be fancy, but it better be portable — and it better taste delightful.

The following collection meets those minimal requirements: tried-and-true recipes that have fortified the spirits of all who’ve shared the road to adventure with me in this wonderful place called Oregon.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

STAY SAFE: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

In the era of COVID-19, planning is everything. If you are venturing into one of the three nearest national forests, Siuslaw, Willamette or Deschutes for a camping or backpacking trip, day hike or picnic, you will find useful information on the U.S. Forest Service website. Go to www.fs.usda.gov and follow the links until you land on the specific national forest you are planning to visit. You will find tips on which picnic sights and trailheads are open, for example, as well as important information relating to permits and COVID-19 restrictions. Plus, since it’s still early in the season, you are going to encounter road and campground closures due to maintenance and snow issues. Some campgrounds are open but water and restrooms are not.

A BASIC GO BOX FOR OUTDOOR DINING

•Ground/table cover

•Flatware, plates, cups and glasses

•Napkins, paper towels, moist towelettes

•Bottle opener/corkscrew

•Sharp knife

•Cutting board (I have a set of three roll-up cutting boards; check the “housewares” section of local department stores, such as Bi-Mart and Fred Meyer

•Small first-aid kit, insect repellent, suntan lotion, hand sanitizer

•Portable salt and pepper

•Plastic recloseable bags for handling messy leftovers

•Thermos for cold drinks and chilled soups

