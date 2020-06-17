Meals fit for the trail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’ve been cooped up for weeks, noses pressed against the proverbial glass, so the idea of getting out and experiencing some of the beauty within this state is a tantalizing one. Nearby national forests and state parks are dusting off their “welcome!” signs and outdoor enthusiasts are readying backpacks, picnic baskets and hiking shoes.

Indeed, summer in the Pacific Northwest, from the beautiful coast to the central Cascades and beyond, is the ultimate tonic for those who are drawn to the natural world. And whether you’re hiking among them, or driving through them, the elegant forests and peaks offer any style of viewing you need to set your soul back on course.

Because appetites only expand in the fresh outdoor air, familiarity with cuisine that will stand up to the absence of walls is not exactly an optional social grace in these parts. Such outdoor fare doesn’t have to be fancy, but it better be portable — and it better taste delightful.

The following collection meets those minimal requirements: tried-and-true recipes that have fortified the spirits of all who’ve shared the road to adventure with me in this wonderful place called Oregon.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

