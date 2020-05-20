Memorial Day potato salads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As you ponder the possibilities for this year’s Memorial Day weekend, you might be working through a strong yearning for those carefree celebrations of times past. Times before social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines threw a giant wet blanket over gatherings with beloved friends and family.

I know I am. But I’m confident those good times will roll again. Meanwhile, it’s all about adapting; figuring out creative ways to maintain a positive outlook. For me, a sure-fire path toward a happy spirit is to revisit some tried-and-true foods that represent those nostalgic times. Just not in over-sized batches. We’ll probably even fire up the grill and make a couple of our favorite side dishes because I simply cannot stay gloomy with the smell of sizzling burgers and brats wafting across my deck, and a pot of homemade potato salad lurking in the fridge.

So for this year, I thought I’d dust off a few of my favorite potato salad recipes for you to consider. Even if your gathering is limited to a few friendly neighbors waving at each other from respective driveways, you might as well make it delicious, even if you can’t share. Around our house, leftover potato salad rarely makes it past day two!

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

