Red ales highlight St. Paddy's meals

Still in the early 1980s, brewers continued tweaking the American Amber, giving it a tad more color, with extra malt, and a greater level of bitterness with the use of American-grown hops — think citrusy-piney aromas and flavors. It was known as a Red Ale, but was still not too great a departure from American Amber. In fact, for a couple of years, Amber and Red ales could have been gathered under the same banner. Flavor-wise, they were that similar. But all that changed on Aug. 14, 1983, when Red Tale Ale was introduced in northern California at the grand opening of Mendocino Brewing Company’s brewpub, Hopland Brewery. Brewer Don Barkley crafted the beer specifically to be more full-bodied, more flavorful and richly colored than all previous Amber and Red ales. It was a huge hit from the get-go, setting the style bar for what would eventually be known as American Red Ale.