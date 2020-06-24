Send in the canners

Oregonians spend an awful lot of time waiting for summer. Even when it’s technically here, at least as indicated by that “X” on June’s calendar, we know it’s a faux start. If it’s summer, why have we been dodging so many raindrops?
The culinary harbingers of the season — our delectable Oregon Strawberries — come with their own set of uncertainties. Will they be late? Will they be good? Will we get our fill before they’re gone?
So even while we’re enjoying the early fruits of summer, there’s an undercurrent of grouching going on. Such harvests only whet our appetites for the golden days yet to come. Hazy-lazy days punctuated by florescent-pink flip-flops and frosty-fruity beverages. That’s what we’re after. The smell of cantaloupe in the morning. Bowls and bowls of Marionberries swimming in cream. Elegant sauces made from tangy red currents, and old fashioned pies from peaches and blueberries. Oh yeah!
So we whine, we grumble, and we pout. “When’s summer gonna come?” And then, in a fit of overcompensation, Mother Nature responds. “All right already! You want FRUIT? HERE’S FRUIT!” And out they tumble from nearby fields: apricots, cherries and bazillions of berries. All at once in a flurry of promising feasts.
Indeed, mark my words: by the middle of July, summer will finally come to Oregon. And of course, we’ll whine, we’ll grumble, and we’ll pout: “It’s too much! There’s not enough time to enjoy it! I can’t possibly use it all!”
At which point Mother Nature, instead of simply whopping us up-side the head, calmly sends in the canners. Folks who are wise enough to realize that while the full blush of freshness has its appointed hour, the essence of the harvest can be captured in lovely little jars. For later, in the dead of winter. When a slathering of homemade raspberry preserves on toast will put the sunny back into your 5-year-old’s disposition.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.
