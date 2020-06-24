Send in the canners
Send in the canners

Send in the canners

Hello, summer. This seems to be a year when the fruit is tumbling out from nearby fields at an alarming rate. So much produce — so little time! Maybe it’s time to take a breath and think about preserving some of it now for later. Or even easier: Freeze the fruit now and make the jam at a more leisurely pace in a few months.

 Jan Roberts-Dominguez, for the Gazette-Times

Oregonians spend an awful lot of time waiting for summer. Even when it’s technically here, at least as indicated by that “X” on June’s calendar, we know it’s a faux start. If it’s summer, why have we been dodging so many raindrops?

The culinary harbingers of the season — our delectable Oregon Strawberries — come with their own set of uncertainties. Will they be late? Will they be good? Will we get our fill before they’re gone?

So even while we’re enjoying the early fruits of summer, there’s an undercurrent of grouching going on. Such harvests only whet our appetites for the golden days yet to come. Hazy-lazy days punctuated by florescent-pink flip-flops and frosty-fruity beverages. That’s what we’re after. The smell of cantaloupe in the morning. Bowls and bowls of Marionberries swimming in cream. Elegant sauces made from tangy red currents, and old fashioned pies from peaches and blueberries. Oh yeah!

So we whine, we grumble, and we pout. “When’s summer gonna come?” And then, in a fit of overcompensation, Mother Nature responds. “All right already! You want FRUIT? HERE’S FRUIT!” And out they tumble from nearby fields: apricots, cherries and bazillions of berries. All at once in a flurry of promising feasts.

Indeed, mark my words: by the middle of July, summer will finally come to Oregon. And of course, we’ll whine, we’ll grumble, and we’ll pout: “It’s too much! There’s not enough time to enjoy it! I can’t possibly use it all!”

At which point Mother Nature, instead of simply whopping us up-side the head, calmly sends in the canners. Folks who are wise enough to realize that while the full blush of freshness has its appointed hour, the essence of the harvest can be captured in lovely little jars. For later, in the dead of winter. When a slathering of homemade raspberry preserves on toast will put the sunny back into your 5-year-old’s disposition.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

FREEZING FRUIT FOR JAM

If you want to make jam this year, but can’t keep up with the various seasons for our favorite Oregon fruits, consider freezing the fruit mixture when the fruit is in season, then making the jam at your leisure weeks or even months down the road.

Still need to be convinced? Consider this: A few years ago I prepped 3 batches of my favorite apricot jam recipe (the recipe follows). I had washed, quartered and pitted 12 pounds of the apricots, divided them between 3 large bowls, added the 6 cups of sugar and 1/3 cup of lemon juice to each bowl, and set them aside so the juices could develop for an hour or two.

Then I had to leave town unexpectedly.

Before heading out I spread a layer of plastic wrap down on the surface of each batch, then added extra layers of plastic wrap and foil around each preparation and put them in our chest freezer. I was pretty sure I’d be able to get back to the process in a couple of weeks.

Well... I didn’t thaw the mixtures until the following May. Ten months later! With fingers crossed I proceeded to make the jam, and it turned out fabulous! Even the color was vivid and beautiful. Over the years I’ve experimented with other fruits — strawberries, Marionberries, raspberries, blueberries, and peaches. All come through just fine.

Convinced? Here are more detailed instructions and other tips:

•For jam recipes like my Jan’s Ultimate Apricot Jam, where commercial pectin is NOT used, measure and prepare the fruit according to the recipe, then combine with the measured amount of sugar and lemon juice. Store in air-tight freezer containers or plastic pouches, clearly marked with the date frozen, contents (1 batch of jam, with sugar and whatever else is called for in the recipe). Make a note of what steps will need to be taken once the mixture is thawed. In most cases, all you will have left to do is scrape the thawed mixture into the preserving pot, bring to a boil and proceed to make your jam.

•For jam recipes using commercial pectin, I prefer freezing the fruit alone and adding the pectin later on when you’re ready to make the jam. However, because freezing alters the volume of fruit (it expands when frozen, and collapses when thawed), you need to pre-measure the amounts of fruit to coincide with your jam recipe, then clearly mark the amount on the package. If you don’t pre-measure prior to freezing, and don’t have a scale to weigh the fruit after it’s thawed, it’s better to at least measure the fruit while it’s still frozen and then do a little guess work. For example, if the recipe calls for 3 cups of berries or cut-up fruit, figure on each cup being a “heaping cup.”

