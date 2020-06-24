Send in the canners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregonians spend an awful lot of time waiting for summer. Even when it’s technically here, at least as indicated by that “X” on June’s calendar, we know it’s a faux start. If it’s summer, why have we been dodging so many raindrops?

The culinary harbingers of the season — our delectable Oregon Strawberries — come with their own set of uncertainties. Will they be late? Will they be good? Will we get our fill before they’re gone?

So even while we’re enjoying the early fruits of summer, there’s an undercurrent of grouching going on. Such harvests only whet our appetites for the golden days yet to come. Hazy-lazy days punctuated by florescent-pink flip-flops and frosty-fruity beverages. That’s what we’re after. The smell of cantaloupe in the morning. Bowls and bowls of Marionberries swimming in cream. Elegant sauces made from tangy red currents, and old fashioned pies from peaches and blueberries. Oh yeah!

So we whine, we grumble, and we pout. “When’s summer gonna come?” And then, in a fit of overcompensation, Mother Nature responds. “All right already! You want FRUIT? HERE’S FRUIT!” And out they tumble from nearby fields: apricots, cherries and bazillions of berries. All at once in a flurry of promising feasts.