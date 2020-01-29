Soup up your Super Bowl fare

Over the many years spent in the newspaper industry I’ve crossed paths with some interesting characters. One of my favorites was an editor at the Moscow, Idaho, daily, The Idahonian. Joe was fond of calling me up to discuss any number of things relating to the column I’d just written or to just to shoot the breeze.
Well, Joe was full of great stories from his somewhat colorful past growing up in The South. On one occasion he recounted his adventures with “the nastiest 73-year-old grouch in West Texas,” gypsy Jake. Old Jake, said Joe, had some mighty peculiar habits.
For one thing, he liked to spend his evenings on his front porch swilling beer and taking pot shots at armadillos with his .22-caliber rifle.
And then he’d eat ‘em.
For another, he once crossed a buffalo with a beef cow. As any geneticist will attest, this gets you a beefalo. This one was named Piggy, and old Jake was quite attached. Until Piggy terrorized a trailer court one night, which resulted in an encounter with the law.
And then Jake and Joe had beefalo chili.
As a nod to the food writer at the other end of the line — believing, perhaps that I could relate — Joe recalled just how finicky the grizzled Texan was about what went into Piggy’s pot, and what didn’t. What didn’t go into a Texan’s pot of chili, said Joe, is beans.
It’s the law.
It’s also consistent, because folks who get nostalgic about armadillos, fire ants and horizontal rain are bound to have strong feelings about what goes in their feed bags.
I told Joe that I was well-aware of this particular culinary quirk prevalent in the collective mind of Texas cooks. Having judged a fair number of chili cook-offs over the years, that rigid attitude was revealed in the instructions we would receive: If a contestant’s chili has beans in it, or if the color can't be likened to a pair of Rio Grande mud wrestlers, it’ll never make it past round one. Instant elimination will also occur if the meat isn't a tidy little ¼-inch dice — or at least a coarse grind. And if there are visible chunks of green pepper or onion? Well, brace yourself for a barrage of horse laughs and smug comments among the judges ("Holy cow! Look at the islands of produce floating in this one").
It all just seems a bit extreme I told Joe. I mean who died and put Texans in charge of chili? Oh sure, they say they invented the stuff. But does that give them the right to go around harassing creative, innocent people? People, I might add, whose only fault is that they tend to get a might overzealous in the presence of coarse-ground sirloin and pinto beans.
With my chili rant put aside, Joe continued. It isn’t just chili preparation that gets a Texan all tied up in knots. “Texans, “he said, “have a long list of foods that have to be fixed just so. And right up there alongside chicken-fried steak with yellow gravy and chili WITHOUT beans is salsa.
“It’s gotta be hot,” he said. “With a reeel strong tomatoey taste. But there also has to be a good peppery kind of whang. It’s the peppers and the tomato mix,” he stressed. “And possibly your whole gastrointestinal system rebelling.”
The important point being, that there aren’t a lot of foreign ingredients swimming around in there with the tomatoes and chiles — things like extra-virgin olive oil, black olives, and pine nuts. But the salsa recipe I’m about to share with you has all of those things, plus roasted and peeled Anaheim peppers, tomatoes and green onions. In my modest opinion, it’s one of the most delicious salsas I’ve ever devised.
But I can just hear old Gypsy Jake snorting: “EX-tree virgin olive oil? What in the hell is that? Olive oil that ain’t even thought about it?”
As for a tasty chili recipe — one that might just be the perfect dish for this Sunday’s Super Bowl — the one I’m offering DOES have beans in it. Plus, my “marches to a different drummer” approach will leave you plenty of room for experimentation. So don't be shy. If islands of produce — make that CONTINENTS of produce — work for you, well then don't let yourself be intimidated by any little ol' Texan.
Unless he's packing a six shooter.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.