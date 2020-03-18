Spring into artichoke season

Some people suggest trimming about half an inch from the tip of each individual leaf as well (you would accomplish this with kitchen shears). For one thing, it looks pretty, and it's a dandy way to impress a date. But beyond aesthetics, this is a good idea if the particular variety of artichoke you're working with has razor-sharp spines protruding from the leaf.

3. Place the artichokes in a pot, stem-end up, and add enough water to submerge the lower third of the vegetable. This is where the controversies heat up. Some folks believe that artichokes should be placed in a steamer basket with the stem end down, over very little water. Others believe they should be totally immersed. My reasoning behind stem-end up is that it's a compromise: the vegetable isn't totally immersed, because it's only sitting in water up to its knees (which keeps the heart from becoming soggy). At the same time, it is receiving a steaming, but unlike steaming with the stem-end down, the steam is heading up through the leaves and penetrating into the meaty part of the artichoke. Thus, I believe it cooks faster, and isn't soggy.

4. To the water add 5 or 6 cloves of coarsely chopped fresh garlic, 5 or 6 peppercorns (if you have them), a ¼-inch thick slice of fresh lemon (outer peel and innards), and about ½ teaspoon of salt. Feel free to add some fresh herbs while you’re at it; I like lemon thyme and oregano, for example.