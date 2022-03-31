"Super Bad Apple" is 2 Towns' sequel to "Bad Apple" cider

Corvallis-based 2 Towns Ciderhouse released a sequel to its number one selling single-serve craft cider in the country “Bad Apple.”

The new cider, aptly called “Super Bad Apple,” has a 12.5% alcohol by volume, compared to 10.5% in “Bad Apple.”

The new cider, which became available in stores Wednesday, is crafted with notes of fresh-pressed apple cider and sweetness that balances out the increased alcohol content.

“The Bad Apple” launched in 2010 and soon became the best selling single-serve craft cider in the nation for being the first coined “Imperial cider.” 2 Towns describes the new cider as “fruit-forward” and sweet.

“Undoubtedly, Super Bad is super good,” Dave Takush, head cider maker, in a statement. “The Bad Apple fans will find the amped-up notes of fresh-pressed apples of Super Bad Apple layered with a touch of sweetness to be the perfect sequel to their OG fav.”

The newest beverage will be available in 500mL bottles, ½ barrels and ⅙ barrel kegs in ten states, mainly in the west.

