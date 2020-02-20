The Kinetic Bagel Institute returns to downtown Corvallis

Other varieties of bagels also are offered. The toppings include the usual options, as well as creative items such as a sriracha spread, hummus and more.

The restaurant also has its popular fire sticks made with jalapeno dough, salads and soups and gluten-free muffins.

Coffee for the bagel shop is supplied by Pacifica Coffee, a business located just outside Corvallis in Eastgate Circle.

The Kinetic Bagel Institute’s interior is spacious compared to many other spots in Corvallis where residents get a cup of coffee, a snack and socialize, but Alpert said the space can fill up fast.

Alpert and his wife Liz Dent came to Corvallis three decades ago because she was attending Oregon State University for graduate school.

The couple was living in Arcata, California, where Alpert learned to make bagels at Los Bagels, which is still in business. The owners of the shop gave Alpert their blessing to use their recipes to open up a new eatery in Corvallis.

Dent now is a hydrologist and chief of public forest lands for the Oregon Department of Forestry, and she stops by the bagel shop on her way to work. Their daughter Arielle Alpert, an OSU student, helps out at the restaurant from time to time.