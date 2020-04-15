Tired of ramen? Let's explore rice

So let’s start there.

I love showing beginning cooks what a great time and money saver rice can be. A lot of beginning cooks shy away from this versatile grain because they believe it’s tricky to cook without a rice cooker. With the standard “long grain” white variety, that’s fairly true, because it won’t tolerate too many variations in cooking procedure if you want it to come out fluffy. Liquid measurements must be reasonably exact, and there’s no peeking during the steaming process or it will turn either sticky or dry. Plus, that classic Chinese take-out long grain white rice just doesn’t store well once cooked. Visualize how dry and crunchy it becomes the night after.

Which is why I like to start new cooks out on less finicky varieties of rice, such as that aforementioned 20-pound sack of Calrose medium grain. These varieties are far more forgiving during the cooking process. And once cooked, the quality doesn’t break down over time and refrigeration, so you can make a big batch in one cooking session that can translate into multiple meals down the road.