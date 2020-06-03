Top chef shares spaghetti carbonara recipe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus lockdown gives keen home cooks a chance to hone their skills. But what about the rest of us?

Novices, or consumers of ready meals, have time on their hands, too, and this is an opportunity to learn how to cook dishes that are simple and delicious, especially if a culinary master takes time to talk us through it.

So I asked Francesco Mazzei, one of the leading Italian chefs in the U.K., to teach me how to make spaghetti alla carbonara, and I have to say I was quite surprised at how easy it is. But first a word on carbonara.

You might think of it as a classic Italian dish.

You might be wrong.

The name carbonara first appeared in a 1951 movie, “Cameriera bella presenza,” according to the the respected Italian food-and-wine website, Gambero Rosso, which says the first published recipe, in 1952, comes from Armando’s restaurant, in Chicago. But if you are inclined to eat your words and admit carbonara might be a modern dish — possibly even an American one — just hold on.

“I don’t believe it,” Mazzei says. “There are so many stories on the history of carbonara, and we Italians never agree on anything. That’s the story of Italy.”