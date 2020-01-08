What to eat to recover from the holidays

We have navigated through the season of excess — those weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. Now we have arrived at the season of long nights and short days, as well as the season of the winter crud. This is the time of year when a stranger’s sneeze on the bus can make us miserable within the week.

What we need at this time of year is a miracle dish.

We need something that can soothe the body when its calibration is off, whether from overindulgence or sickness. Something that is both nourishing and easy to prepare. Something inexpensive, yet immensely satisfying.

That thing, my friends, is the savory steamed egg. This is a recipe you’re going to want to clip out and set in a convenient place for future use. It’s so simple that after you prepare it a few times, you’ll no doubt have it memorized. But until then? It’s the only thing that decorates my refrigerator, held there by a souvenir magnet from some long-ago trip.

Popular as a snack in both China and Japan, savory steamed eggs scratch an itch that their cousin, scrambled eggs, just can’t reach. There’s something about that delicate texture, and the lightly smoky flavor of its garnish of toasted sesame oil, that can’t be beat.