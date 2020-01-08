What to eat to recover from the holidays

We have navigated through the season of excess — those weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. Now we have arrived at the season of long nights and short days, as well as the season of the winter crud. This is the time of year when a stranger’s sneeze on the bus can make us miserable within the week.
What we need at this time of year is a miracle dish.
We need something that can soothe the body when its calibration is off, whether from overindulgence or sickness. Something that is both nourishing and easy to prepare. Something inexpensive, yet immensely satisfying.
That thing, my friends, is the savory steamed egg. This is a recipe you’re going to want to clip out and set in a convenient place for future use. It’s so simple that after you prepare it a few times, you’ll no doubt have it memorized. But until then? It’s the only thing that decorates my refrigerator, held there by a souvenir magnet from some long-ago trip.
Popular as a snack in both China and Japan, savory steamed eggs scratch an itch that their cousin, scrambled eggs, just can’t reach. There’s something about that delicate texture, and the lightly smoky flavor of its garnish of toasted sesame oil, that can’t be beat.
This recipe specifies large eggs, and there’s a reason for that. But if you don’t usually have large eggs on hand, other sizes can substitute with a minor adjustment. To clarify this, it helps to know what those egg size labels mean, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
Small eggs weigh about 1½ ounces per egg, or about 18 ounces per dozen.
Medium eggs weigh about 1¾ ounces per egg, or about 21 ounces per dozen.
Large eggs weigh about 2 ounces per egg, or 24 ounces per dozen.
Extra large eggs weight about 2¼ ounces per egg, or 27 ounces per dozen.
Jumbo eggs weight about 2½ ounces per egg, or 30 ounces per dozen.
To substitute another size for the large eggs specified, beat the eggs in a large glass measuring cup, then use twice as much broth as eggs. Two large eggs would measure about 3 ounces, so you’ll need 6 ounces broth. But two extra large eggs will be closer to 4½ ounces, so you’d need 9 ounces broth — just over a cup, in other words.
It’s important to strain the egg-broth mixture before cooking, as that’s what gives this easy custard its silky consistency.
I make this most often in my Instant Pot, because it’s so quick and easy, and its even pressure cooks the eggs to a consistently perfect texture. You can cook this on the stovetop, too, and we’ve given instructions for both methods in the related recipe.