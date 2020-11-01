Healthy Living: Flu vaccinations are even more important this year

Cold and flu season is here, and the COVID-19 virus is still present in our community. While COVID-19 vaccines are still in development, flu vaccines are available and there are many ways to get a flu vaccination this year.

It is always important to get a flu vaccination because the vaccine can prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death from the flu. This year, with the continued threat of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccine. COVID-19 and the flu share very similar symptoms. The flu vaccine can prevent an illness that would otherwise be confused with COVID-19.

Flu vaccines do not cause COVID-19 or the flu, nor do they make you more likely to be infected with COVID-19.

More information on where you can get a flu shot locally can be found at samhealth.org/Flu.

If you do develop symptoms, how can you tell what you’re sick with or if you should you see a doctor?

It can be confusing to determine what symptoms relate to which illness, especially since flu and COVID-19 share many symptoms. Fever, body aches, chills, cough and fatigue can occur with both flu and COVID-19, while shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell are more common symptoms of COVID-19.