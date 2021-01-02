Healthy Living: Get your partner on board with healthy lifestyle changes.

You've finally committed to eating healthier and getting regular exercise. You're ready to make a change, and it feels great! The only problem — your spouse or partner is proud of you but not ready to make changes of their own. You can keep moving forward, but that can be a real problem when dinnertime rolls around, and the question arises of what to eat.

If one person in a relationship is ready to change, it can be difficult for the other partner and may bring up their own insecurities about their health or eating habits.

Research published in the International Journal of Obesity reports that married couples' weight changes similarly over time. If you've gained a few pounds over the years, chances are your spouse has too. Fortunately, the study found that when one person starts a weight loss plan, their partner also loses weight even if they aren't actively trying.

Start with a discussion

Take time to have an uninterrupted conversation about why you want to make changes and the benefits you're hoping for. Ask for help and support. Do your best not to accuse and refrain from judgment.