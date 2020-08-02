Healthy Living: How to treat an allergic reaction

In Oregon, we are fortunate to have easy access to the great outdoors for recreation and exercise, which we can do while also maintaining physical distance from others to limit the spread of COVID-19.However, we might find ourselves more exposed to things we are allergic to.
Usually the right combination of over-the-counter medications can treat allergies, but if a condition persists for more than a week or if it is affecting your quality of life, it’s always a good idea to seek professional care.
Here are some common allergic reactions, recommendations for what you can do at home and when you should seek medical help:
Itchy, red rash: A rash is usually small red bumps on the skin. Triggers include poison oak or some other irritating grass or weed. Soaps, lotions and cleaning products can be a trigger as well as certain foods and drugs. Try to identify the cause so you can avoid it in the future. Treat it by gently cleansing the rash with mild soap and water and applying hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion. Seek care if the rash persists or gets worse.
Hives: Hives are typically large and swollen pink bumps. They can be triggered by a food or drug allergy, so try to identify the cause. An oral antihistamine can help you feel better but the condition will eventually go away on its own. Avoid hot water and use a cool compress to ease discomfort.
Sneezing and watery eyes: These are common allergic reactions to pollen, dust or dander. Using an over-the-counter medication like Allegra, Claritin or Zyrtec can help manage symptoms. Each product contains a different active ingredient, so experiment to find the right medication for you. Talk to your doctor if you haven’t found the right combination after about two weeks and if your quality of life is suffering
Congestion: Congestion may accompany seasonal allergies, but typical allergy medications won’t help -- and those with decongestants may leave you feeling groggy. Once you’ve worked with your health care provider to rule out another condition, I often recommend an over-the-counter intranasal steroid like Flonase or Nasacort. If you know your trigger it may help to begin using the product a few weeks before you encounter the allergen.
Anaphylaxis: Though not that common, anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that can be life threatening and needs emergency medical care. Anaphylaxis will be apparent because it will affect multiple parts of the body. You might not experience them all, but a combination of a swollen throat, difficulty breathing, hives, vomiting, rapid heart beat or fainting shows that your whole body is in distress.
Call 911 and don’t try to drive to the hospital. Anaphylactic shock can escalate quickly and emergency responders can help you if you stop breathing or your heart stops. If you have been prescribed emergency injectable epinephrine like an EpiPen, use it as soon as possible while you wait for help. This medication will improve dangerous symptoms like difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.
Even if you feel better after using the epinephrine you will still need to go to the emergency department for evaluation as symptoms can return after the medication wears off. Be sure to tell the medical team what time you took the medicine and your dosage.
Lee Ann Wetzel is a certified physician assistant at SamCare Express and the Samaritan Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic
