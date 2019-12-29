Horoscope (Dec. 27)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The week ahead might be fraught with somewhat uncomfortable or surprising situations. Because you want everyone to think you are better than average, you might not be as forthcoming about your mistakes as you should be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Remain awake to make dreams come true. Taking the easy way out might create other problems that end up causing more work. During the week to come, focus on being patient and avoid giving in to knee-jerk reactions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some things might not make sense, but that doesn't mean you can't be sensible. Use good sense when handling your money in the week ahead. There may be some crossed wires or a few communication mix-ups today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): During the week ahead, it might be wiser to avoid unnecessary spending. It is possible that what seems like an attractive purchase or an investment opportunity that will further your ambitions is really trouble in disguise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may feel confident that others are being sincere in the upcoming week. You may see proof that someone is acting in your best interests. Any misgivings and concerns that occasionally arise may be unfounded.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may be indifferent to the details. However, you might be confused if you merely skim the contents or read the CliffsNotes version. There may be an opportunity to make a satisfying purchase in the week ahead.

