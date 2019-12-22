Horoscope (Dec. 22)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might enjoy short-term friendships and associations that can blossom as the week goes by. You may meet several people who share in your enthusiasm for the holiday season, but with whom you have little else in common.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One of your friends may include you in unusual holiday activities or novel entertainments. If you have an extra day off in the week ahead, it may give you the time to pursue a fascinating new study.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be prepared by memorizing the words to "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Gather some seasonal poetry to recite or prepare a list of humorous jokes to tell if you plan to entertain family and friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't neglect your normal roster of obligations just because there is a day off in the week ahead. It will be so much easier to relax and sip eggnog if you have all the bills paid and filed away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Demonstrate that you have leadership abilities in the week ahead and you may end up in the spotlight. You are rightly proud of your many accomplishments, so it's easy to cheer on others when they do well.

