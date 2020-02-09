Horoscope (Feb. 9)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Give yourself a little extra time to accomplish important tasks or assignments in the week to come. You may run into some obstacles or unavoidable slowdowns. Your romantic partner may shower you with affection.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Primping and pampering require your participation. Enjoy some romantic interludes and treats as this week begins. Later in the week you could come into contact with people who are more focused on material gain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will be fine as a fiddle if you realize that it's never futile to forgive and forget. In the week to come you'll realize that everyone is somehow connected, and your community may be larger than expected.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Fighting fire with fire doesn't always work to your advantage. If a partner or loved one strives to take control in the week ahead, you may try the same thing to get their attention. Focus on being generous and kind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You and your partner could be creative and imaginative as a couple. The two of you may share some romantic fantasies. You could take some shortcuts to achieve your ambitions later in the week.

