Horoscope (Jan. 26)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Avoid an array of awkward circumstances. Your warm nature and outgoing friendliness might be interpreted as a flirtation to someone who is looking for love. As this week flies by, try to remember to be discreet.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the week ahead, it may be challenging to decide when to be gentle and when to be tough. In group situations, you may tend to agree with the majority to keep the peace. Don't let a flirtation go to your head.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Some of your more exceptional, imaginative ideas could receive well-deserved applause as this week begins. You can gather even more ideas by participating in group discussions. Loved ones may be overly playful and try your patience.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow through on joint plans and your bank account will thank you. In the coming week, your partner or a loved one could offer sound financial advice. Carefully investigate new or unfamiliar opportunities presented to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in your willingness to put others first. Despite having a different opinion of how things should proceed, you might go along with the crowd to keep the peace. Focus on being an optimist when things go wrong.

