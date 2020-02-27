HOROSCOPE (March 1)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Follow your conscience. Devoting time to helping someone may not be easy, but in your heart you know that it's probably the right thing to do. Don't react too quickly to a problem, as it may correct itself.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Allow others to learn from their mistakes. Don't be so overprotective of loved ones that you don't let them have their own experiences. A chance meeting could start a valuable friendship.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sometimes things aren't so obvious. Your first impression of a situation may be lacking some key elements, so consider withholding judgment until you learn more. Take good advice to heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Now may be a good time to relax. Working diligently toward a goal may not be worth it if you never set aside time to enjoy yourself. Treat yourself to some free time to do what you want to do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Anything you set out to do this week may result in resounding success if you remain committed. Other people could rely on you for sound advice and solid judgment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}