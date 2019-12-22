Mid-Valley Skies: What is a solstice?

The apparent solar movement is due to the fact that the Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees from the plane of its orbit, also known as the ecliptic. The Earth’s tilt (axial tilt or obliquity of the ecliptic) remains 23.5 degrees as it revolves around the Sun.

The result is that at the Northern Hemisphere winter, the Earth's Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun so the same solar radiation that warms us in the summer is spread out over a greater area. When summer returns, the Earth's Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the Sun and we get a more direct splash of sunlight.

It is the Earth’s axial tilt of 23.5 degrees that drives the seasons. If the Earth wasn’t tilted at all we’d have the same weather/climate throughout the year at our latitude.

But wait, there’s more! I’ve clued you in to the solstice but there is another phenomenon that occurs called the equinox. The equinox is the date, twice a year, at which the Sun crosses the equator and when day and night are of approximately equal length.

We have equinoxes on about March 20 (spring) and September 22 (fall). In spring and fall, the tilt of the Earth relative to the Sun is negligible and the angle of sunlight is perpendicular to the Earth for both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

