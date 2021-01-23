Linn and Benton government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings in Linn and Benton counties in the coming days/
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are the election of chair and vice-chair and presentations on 2021 grant proposals and program updates.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 4 p.m. in a work session. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are a discussion of the Burkhart Reservoir property and a report on the parks master plan and parks SDCs.
• Corvallis councilors Charles Maughan (Ward 2) and Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) and the Living Southtown group are hosting a remote meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the homeless camping issue.
To register in advance go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odeCtrzspHdVYUcygBzDvsXg2tPo-FxnY After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Interested parties also are invited to take a five-minute survey at https://forms.gle/eonbjnbh6cPtmogU6.
• The Philomath City Council and Planning Commission meet remotely in a joint session at 7 p.m. To participate go to the City's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. On the agenda is a review of a housing needs analysis created for the city by ECONorthwest.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioenrs meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/836547981 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access code 836-547-981#. The agenda was not available at presstime.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are resolutions/orders on construction in Mill City, a bid opening on the Muddy Creek Bridge project and approval of the 2020-21 supplemental budget.
Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. remote special session to interview prospective councilors for the ward seat vacated by Mayor Alex Johnson II. Here is the schedule: 4:15 p.m., Stacey Bartholomew; 5 p.m., Scott Lawley; 5:45 p.m., Amanda Dant; 6:30 p.m. Sharon Konopa.
The meeting is available via livestream at www.cityofalbany.net/livestream.
• The Corvallis Middle Housing Departmental Advisory Committee meets remotely at 5 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1985905327937467662. This is the second meeting of the committee, which is working on implementation of House Bill 2001, which allows multiple housing types in what used to be single-family zones. On the agenda are the project’s scope and siting standards on middle housing types.
• The Albany Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to Microsoft Team Meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 946 856 071#. On the agenda is a meeting room policy and fees update.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 995-057-485. On the agenda are a selection of a vice chair, safe routes to school grants and a proposal to schedule a joint meeting with the Traffic Safety Commission.
Wednesday
• The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 919 2938 3646. On the agenda is a presentation of all community feedback from online surveys, client surveys and listening sessions.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are the swearing in of the new Ward 2a councilor, adoption of the parks master plan and a public hearing on parks SDCs methodology.
Thursday
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting its second “know your city” forum. This 7 p.m. event will feature water issues, with Tom Hubbard, Corvallis water utility manager, on hand to discuss Corvallis systems. To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86589947882.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.