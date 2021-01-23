Linn and Benton government meetings

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioenrs meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/836547981 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access code 836-547-981#. The agenda was not available at presstime.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are resolutions/orders on construction in Mill City, a bid opening on the Muddy Creek Bridge project and approval of the 2020-21 supplemental budget.

Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.

• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. remote special session to interview prospective councilors for the ward seat vacated by Mayor Alex Johnson II. Here is the schedule: 4:15 p.m., Stacey Bartholomew; 5 p.m., Scott Lawley; 5:45 p.m., Amanda Dant; 6:30 p.m. Sharon Konopa.

The meeting is available via livestream at www.cityofalbany.net/livestream.